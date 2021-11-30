Joyce E. Cantrell

GRAND ISLAND | Joyce E. Cantrell, 72 of Grand Island died Sunday, November 21st at CHI Health-St. Francis.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 AM Friday, November 26th at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends an hour before service time. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery at Chadron.

Memorials are suggested to Big Brothers Big Sisters or the Nebraska Children's Home Society.

Joyce was born on May 29, 1949 at Chadron, NE the daughter of Leo and Neva (Corwin) Steele. She graduated from Chadron High School class of 1967. She attended beauty school in Denver, CO. In 1970 she was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Cantrell. They owned and operated Woodburn Ambulance Company. Joyce went back to school earning her degree in Nursing Home Administration. She served as an administrator in Franklin, NE and in Grand Island at Park Place and Lakeview Care Centers. She became co-owner of Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island. Joyce retired from Prairie Winds Assisted Living Community in Doniphan.

Some of her enjoyments included antiquing and decorating. She loved attending her grandkids activities.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Shelbey (Jim) Spellman of Grand Island and son, Tyler (Ashley) Cantrell of Lincoln. She was a proud “Nana” to Preston, Sofia, Emmerson and Ryker. Other survivors include sister, Cleo Koerber of Chadron; brother, Ben (Sharon) Steele of Scottsdale, Arizona and a niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew.

