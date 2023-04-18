She married Ron Berryman and moved to California and later Idaho. To this union two sons were born, Kirk and Craig. Judy and the boys moved to Rushville, NE in 1969. It was there that she met Blayne. Their engagement was a precursor to the next fifty years. When they came home the night Blayne proposed, all the kids were sitting outside with tears running down their faces and coughing because of the mace that one of them set off in the house. And things never slowed down from there, but that didn't deter Blayne and Judy, because they were married July 11, 1970. Once they were married, they took residence at the Ranch and the Beguin Bunch was born. There were now three girls added Candie, Roxie and Angie and one boy Rex. To feed this new family Judy raised an enormous garden, canned, and cleaned chickens, all which she had never done before. She followed this crazy crew through school, sports, graduations and marriages. Then, to everyone's surprise Cody popped into the mix. After the initial shock, Judy enjoyed starting mothering all over again. She always said he kept her young, though some of his sporting events brought her early gray hair. She went straight from following kids to grandkids. Her great-grandchildren were another joy in her later years. She dedicated her life to nurturing others, in addition to caring for her kids and grandkids she worked as a CNA at the Rushville Hospital, and Parkview Lodge Nursing Home, then the Assisted Living as an activities director where she truly excelled. Even after retirement she was a preschool para and volunteered as a grandparent reader at the elementary school.