Judy Kay Connell (Dawkins)

SCOTTS BLUFF, NE - Judy Kay Connell (Dawkins), age 74 of Scottsbluff Nebraska, passed away on August 11, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left by viewing her obituary at www.dugankramer.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Judy's name to The Festival of Hope, to help regional cancer patients and their families by assisting with non-medical expenses while they are undergoing cancer therapy: http://www.festivalofhope.net/donations-memorials.

