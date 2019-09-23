On the morning of Sept. 11, 2019 Judy Ryan of Chadron passed away at the age of 62. Judy was born in Chadron to Allen “Pat” and Rita Baker.
Judy was a hard worker and a happy person. She loved her Guernsey cows, birds, dogs and cats. She was known for her butter making and good cooking. Judy was an avid gardener and canned many quarts of vegetables. She liked feeding the birds, taking care of her yard and home. Judy was a wonderful person that was loved and will be missed by all.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, daughter, and son.
She is survived by her brother Steve, husband John, two children Jenny, John and grandkids.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral services for Judy Ryan will be Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. at Chamberlain Chapel with Pastor Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Chadron.