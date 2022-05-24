June 15 deadline for 4-H enrollment

Deadline Date for Dawes County 4-H Enrollment is June 15

An important deadline date for Dawes County 4-H is quickly approaching as June 15, signifies the last day to enroll as a member, select projects, complete youth for the quality care of animals, and turn in all animal affidavits.

Enrollment in 4-H for all Nebraska counties online and can be found at this site: https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. Youth will also make their project selections through this online process. Individuals who would like help or need access to a computer may come to the Nebraska Extension Dawes County Office in Chadron at 250 Main Street, Suite 8, for personal assistance. There is a $3.00 enrollment fee for youth ages 8-18 by January 1, payable to Dawes County 4-H Council. Clover Kids, or youth ages 5-7 as of January 1 have no enrollment fee, but still must enroll online.

Youth who are enrolled in animal production projects including Rabbit, Poultry, Beef, Dairy Cattle, Sheep, Swine, and Goat must complete three modules of the Youth for Quality Care of Animals. There are 3 options to complete the YQCA requirements. The different options reflect different costs. Tessa, 4-H Assistant, will be offering face-to-face trainings on May 18, May 19, and May 23 and June 3. The last remaining date for in-person is June 3rd 1-3 pm. Register online at https://yqcaprogram.org/. 4-H members who do not complete this course will not be allowed to show their animal projects at the Dawes County or Nebraska State Fair.

Members who are enrolled in Rabbit, Breeding Heifer, Market Beef, Feeder Calf, Bucket Calf, Dairy, Breeding Ewe, Market Lamb, Breeding Doe, Market Goat, Dairy Goat, Market Swine, Companion, Exotic, and Horse must complete a livestock affidavit on their project animals by June 15 as well. Affidavits are available online from the Dawes County 4-H website https://northernpanhandle.unl.edu or in our office.

For more information on these topics or to hear more about the benefits of enrolling in 4-H, please contact Nebraska Extension in Dawes County at 308-432-3373.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0