A Chadron man was convicted of first degree sexual assault Friday after three hours of jury deliberation over a 2013 incident.
A jury of nine women and three men returned the guilty verdict against Jesse Barber after listening to witnesses for a half-day Thursday and closing arguments Friday morning. Barber will be sentenced Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and remains free on bond until then.
The trial dealt with a June 28-29, 2013, incident involving Barber and the then 17-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the time. Law enforcement were unaware of the situation until May of last year, according to prosecutor Joe Stecher.
Six witnesses, including the victim and the accused, testified Thursday.
The victim testified that she doesn’t remember much from the night, admitting that she and a group of friends were drinking in a Chadron home. After vomiting, she decided to leave the party but didn’t want to return to her father’s home.
“I knew he would be mad that I had been drinking, and I didn’t want him to be disappointed in me,” she said. After walking the streets of Chadron for a time, she contacted her mom, who was in Omaha, and made arrangements to go to Barber’s house.
As she was walking, she drew the attention of James Osborn, a former ESU 13 psychologist who had lived in Chadron for four years before relocating to California. On that night in 2013, he was back visiting in the area and heard someone outside the home he was staying in. When he went outside he discovered the victim walking erratically down Bordeaux Street.
“She’d take so many steps and one of her flip flops would go flying off,” he testified. He smelled alcohol on her breath and asked if she was okay and where she was going. She informed him she was trying to find her mom’s boyfriend’s home and called Barber four times for directions while Osborn listened.
Concerned, he walked with her to the home and then called the Chadron Police Department to have them check on her.
Barber testified that he had fallen asleep watching television and awoke when his girlfriend called him to let him know her daughter was on her way there. He met her in the yard and the pair visited in the living room for awhile before she went into the bedroom. A short time later, officers from the Chadron Police Department knocked on his door.
CPD Officer Aron Chrisman said they discovered the victim on the bed, where they visited with her and verified with her and Barber that it was okay for her to stay there. Chrisman said she appeared intoxicated, but she was awake and fully clothed when they arrived. Body camera footage showed her responding “yeah, absolutely,” when officers asked her if she was fine, though at one point she told officers Barber was her mother, a notion they corrected.
From that point, the version of events varied dramatically. The victim testified that after the police left, she had no further memories from the night, waking up the next morning when she heard Barber fixing breakfast.
“I remember seeing blood on the sheets. I assumed it might have come from me,” she testified. When she quizzed Barber about what happened, he told her they’d had sex, an assertion she denied until he showed her pictures on his cell phone. The pair then had breakfast and he drove her to her car.
Friends and family of the young woman were moved to tears during her testimony.
When it was Barber’s turn on the stand, he said after the police officers left he tried to sleep on the couch but was unable to do so. He eventually moved to his bed, crawling under the covers on the opposite side of the king-size bed where the victim was on top of the covers. Some time later, he said he awoke to the victim “naked in my bed.” Actions by the victim led to sexual intercourse, he testified, and the next morning he told her what happened when she began asking questions.
“I didn’t hold back. I told her what happened. She instigated the whole thing. I thought she consented when she started it,” Barber told the jury.
During closing arguments, Barber’s attorney, Bell Island, said that while his client should not have gotten into the bed with the victim, that was not a crime. And the law governing sexual assault of someone severely intoxicated is aimed at preventing assault of individuals who are “passed out drunk.” The victim, he said, initiated the sexual contact with Barber and fully participated.
“When you drink, you make bad choices. When you drink you do things you regret, but just because you drink does not mean you aren’t responsible for your actions,” Island said.
Stecher disagreed, saying that Barber’s testimony is self-serving, and that the defendant should have known the victim was incapable of giving consent.
“You have absolutely no evidence that it was consensual,” Stecher said in his closing argument. “The defendant’s testimony is not credible and the defendant is guilty.”
The jury eventually agreed, pronouncing the verdict as the victim wept silently in the courtroom and Barber shook his head in disbelief. She was greeted with hugs in the foyer after court adjourned, while Barber’s family was heard calling the case a “railroad job.”
“I appreciate the jury’s hard work and careful consideration of the issues,” Stecher said.