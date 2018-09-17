A male juvenile who went missing from the Pine Ridge Job Corps last week was located after roughly two days across the state.
The juvenile was reported missing at 11:11 p.m. Sept. 11. He was located Sept. 13 in Columbus. Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey said the boy was safe and returned to the custody of his mother. Posts on Facebook while he was missing included his photo, information that he might be headed for Columbus and that he has a medical condition but did not take his medications with him.