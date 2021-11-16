Karen L. Conner
ASHVILLE | Karen L. Conner, 82, of Ashville passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Riverside Hospital. She was born on September 3, 1939 to the late Willis and Mildred (Daily) Rice in Lusk, WY. Karen was a 1958 graduate of Chadron High School in Nebraska and a devoted homemaker. Developing and maintaining a nurturing home for her children and helping them develop strong moral character through unconditional love were her highest priorities, and her deep relationship with her husband was a model for her children and all who knew her. She was a member of Village Chapel Church and a Nomads Volunteer, doing construction, remodeling and repairs on homes and churches, children's homes, camps, and outreach missions for disaster relief. An expert cook, she processed much of her own food by canning and freezing and was a collector of cookbooks and recipes.
Karen is survived by her husband, Kenneth of 62 years; children Brad (Kathy) Conner of Cottage Grove, MN; KimberLee (Michael) Sublett, Springfield MO; Todd (Nora) Conner, Lexington, KY; Hali Cole, Jacksonville, FL; Devin (Kim) Conner, Orient, OH; Melinda (Joseph) Marcum, Orient, OH; Tyler (Michelle) Conner, Patchogue, NY. Also survived by grandchildren Cole and Grant Conner, Cottage Grove, MN; Ashley (Robby) Wertz, Springfield, MO; Jade Johnson (Thomas Orange), Tulsa, OK; Jasmine Johnson (Spenser) Ruppert, Fairbanks, AK; Taylor Kline, Lexington, KY; Killian Cole, Jacksonville, FL; Patrick Cole, Cleveland, OH; Hannah Conner, North Platte, NB; Trinity, Grace, Elijah and Silas Marcum, Orient, OH; and great grandchild Riley Wertz; sister-in-law, Sharon (Dennis) Gregory of Gering, NE and Aunt Dixie Eaton of Chadron, NE.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main Street, Ashville, OH 43103 with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13 at Village Chapel Church, 30 Viking Way, Ashville with Rev. Nora Conner and Rev. Kevin Pees officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will be Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Chamberlain Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to: NOMADS Mission Volunteers, c/o United Methodist NOMADS, PO
Box 9066, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Chamberlain Funeral Chapel.