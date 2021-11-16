ASHVILLE | Karen L. Conner, 82, of Ashville passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Riverside Hospital. She was born on September 3, 1939 to the late Willis and Mildred (Daily) Rice in Lusk, WY. Karen was a 1958 graduate of Chadron High School in Nebraska and a devoted homemaker. Developing and maintaining a nurturing home for her children and helping them develop strong moral character through unconditional love were her highest priorities, and her deep relationship with her husband was a model for her children and all who knew her. She was a member of Village Chapel Church and a Nomads Volunteer, doing construction, remodeling and repairs on homes and churches, children's homes, camps, and outreach missions for disaster relief. An expert cook, she processed much of her own food by canning and freezing and was a collector of cookbooks and recipes.