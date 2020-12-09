Kathryn V. Barth

April 2, 1926 – Nov. 27, 2020

CRAWFORD | Kathryn V. Barth passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Ponderosa Villa at the age of 94.

Kathryn "Kathy" was born on April 2, 1926 to James and Eunice Tice in Gordon, the youngest of five children. Kathy graduated from Gordon High School with the Class of 1944.

Shortly after graduating high school, Kathy worked in the Grand Island Cornhusker Ordnance Plant, (munitions plant) to help the war effort making bombs. She taught school in Cody, NE, and later in Beaver Valley north of Hay Springs. While teaching at Beaver Valley in 1945, she attended a dance with friends and met Clifford (Cliff) Barth who had recently returned from WWII where he had served in North Africa and Europe. They were married in June of 1947. The newlyweds moved to Alliance, where Cliff was working.