Kathryn V. Barth
April 2, 1926 – Nov. 27, 2020
CRAWFORD | Kathryn V. Barth passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Ponderosa Villa at the age of 94.
Kathryn "Kathy" was born on April 2, 1926 to James and Eunice Tice in Gordon, the youngest of five children. Kathy graduated from Gordon High School with the Class of 1944.
Shortly after graduating high school, Kathy worked in the Grand Island Cornhusker Ordnance Plant, (munitions plant) to help the war effort making bombs. She taught school in Cody, NE, and later in Beaver Valley north of Hay Springs. While teaching at Beaver Valley in 1945, she attended a dance with friends and met Clifford (Cliff) Barth who had recently returned from WWII where he had served in North Africa and Europe. They were married in June of 1947. The newlyweds moved to Alliance, where Cliff was working.
Throughout their marriage they enjoyed square dancing, traveling, and photography. To this union were born three children, Ellen, James (Jim), and David. When the children were grown and out on their own, Kathy continued staying busy by taking college courses (computer, writing, and history) and joined a writing group to share her recollections of her youth and family. A nice highlight of their life was their trip to Turkey where their son Jim and family were living while Jim was stationed there in the USAF.
After an extended illness Cliff died after 43 years of marriage. Kathy and Art Mischnick were married in 1993 in Alliance. Both enjoyed the square dancing, church, and volunteering with several organizations. Following Art's death in 2000, Kathy continued to remain active attending area dances, doll shows, and her many other interests.
In 2015, Kathy moved to Crawford to live with her daughter.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husbands, Cliff Barth and Art Mischnick; her son, David; her parents, James and Eunice Tice; her brothers, Leroy and Donald Tice; her sisters, Evelyn Skanadore and Mary Lucille Cone; and brother-in-law, Donald Barth.
She is survived by her children, Ellen (William) Gartner of Crawford, and Jim (Jeanie) Barth of Beaverton, OR; her grandchildren, Lauri (Ken) Puttman of Beaverton, Tim (Amy) Gartner of Rapid City, SD, Stephanie Barth of Hastings, and Katie (Bret) Featherngill of Chadron; and seven-great grandchildren.
Interment will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Memorials can be given to Ponderosa Villa Retirement Home and donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
