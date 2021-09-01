Kaus appointed to advisory council

Chadron High School Junior Thomas Kaus is one of the 16 student selected by Third District Congressman Adrian Smith to serve on the Youth Advisory Council for the current school year.

Kaus noted as part of the application for the position he was required to write an essay, with the prompt being “Troubles facing American today.” His essay focused on divisiveness, and how it has been growing recently to extreme levels.

As part of the council, Kaus will participate in meetings, either via videoconferencing or in person, during which they will discuss current events and issues. He hopes that being on the committee and being able to discuss concerns will allow him to generate and bring ideas to implement at Chadron High School.

Though his interests lean more toward international affairs, Kaus said this field also involves politics. “Also,” he added, “just being active in politics is part of good citizenship.”

He’s not planning to bring up any issues right away, as he’s not sure on exactly what problems they’ll bring up, so he intends to “wing it” a bit.