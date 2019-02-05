Keep Chadron Beautiful is one of several organizations that will share in $1.3 million of grant funding recently awarded by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.
The local agency will receive three grants totaling more than $59,000 to carry out its recycling programs. The largest KCB grant in the amount of $49,773 will be used to educate the public about the benefits of recycling and litter reduction through programs designed to reach schools, clubs, civic organizations and the general public.
The remaining two grants will be allocated toward cleaning up 100 miles of roadside in Dawes County ($5,060) and holding the annual one-day electronic recycling collection in Chadron ($4,539).
The NDEQ grants are awarded from funds collected from fees charged to certain manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of products that contribute to litter. Grants have been awarded since 1979. Agencies from across the state submitted applications totaling more than $2.7 million in eligible requests.
“There were many outstanding applications submitted to NDEQ this year,” said Director Jim Macy. “The grant awards will support many important local efforts to recycle and reduce litter across the state.”
Grants are awarded in three categories: recycling, cleanup and public education.