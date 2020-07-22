Keep track of Fair Week events

Here's a simple schedule of 2020 Dawes County Fair events that you can clip out and keep so you know where all the action is.
Thursday, July 23
4-H Fashion Show, 7 p.m., Open Air Shelter.
Friday, July 24
Open Class Check In, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts
4-H Cat Show Check In, 8 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Cat Show, 8:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Dog Show Check In, 12:30 p.m., Vetter Building
4-H Dog Show, 1 p.m., Vetter Building
Open Class Judging, 2 p.m., Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts
Saturday, July 25
4-H Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show Check In, 7:30 a.m., Arena
4-H Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show, 8 a.m., Arena
Pig Wrestling and Wrangler Auction, 5 p.m., Arena
Sunday, July 26
Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame, 2 p.m., Grandstand
Tractor Weigh-In, 3 p.m., Grandstand
Lawn Mower Association Races, 3 p.m., North 40 Track
Antique Tractor Pull and Hall of Fame Awards Reception, 4 p.m., Grandstand
Monday, July 27
Doors open for Static 4-H Exhibit check in, 8 a.m., 4-H Building
• Exhibitors will have scheduled drop off times
o Drop Off Schedule by LAST NAME;
--8:30 - 9:30: A-G Last Name Exhibitors
--10:00 - 11:00: H-N Last Name Exhibitors
--11:30 - 12:30: O-W Last Name Exhibitors
--12:30 – 1:00: Extra time for youth who can’t make their time
Stick Horse Races for ages 6 and under, 2:30-4 p.m., Arena and Grandstand
Youth Rodeo (Gymkhana) for ages 7-10, 11-13 and 14-18 , 5 p.m., Arena
*Must pre-register and pay by Monday, July 20. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com
4-H Creative Chefs Silent Auction, 5-7 p.m., 4-H Building
4-H Live Cake and Pie Auction, 5:30 p.m., Grandstand
Free Root Beer Floats, 5:30 p.m., Grandstand
3-D Archery Shoot, 5:30 p.m., East End Race Track
Tuesday, July 28
4-H Static Exhibits Open, 8 a.m., 4-H Building; Static Auction Open 12 p.m., Silent Auction closes at 6 p.m. Friday, July 31
4-H Companion, Exotic and Rabbit Check-In, 8-9 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Companion Animal Show, 9:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Exotic Animal Show, following Companion Animal Show, Vetter Building
4-H Rabbit Show, following Exotic Animal Show, Vetter Building
4-H Poultry Check-In, 10-11 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Poultry Show, following lunch, Vetter Building
Ranch Rodeo Contestant Check In, 5 p.m., Stage
Free Popsicles, 5:30 p.m., Stage
Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand
FFA Hay Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand
Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Match, 7 p.m., Grandstand
*Must pre-register and pay by Friday, July 26. Limited to 15 teams; $300 per team/four-person team; bronc riders $125 per rider. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com
Wednesday, July 29
4-H Swine Weigh-In and Check-In, 8-9:30 a.m., North Side Event Center
4-H Sheep and Goat Weigh-In and Check-In, 9:30-11 a.m., North Side Event Center
4-H Beef Weigh-In and Check-In, 11 a.m.-noon, North Side Event Center
4-H Swine Show, 3 p.m., Vetter Building
Tough Truck Registration, 5 p.m., Stage
Tough Truck Driver Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand/Arena
Thursday, July 30
Free Breakfast, 7 a.m., Open Air Shelter
Livestock Sale Photos For Swine, 8 a.m., Event Center
4-H Dairy Goat Show, 8:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Meat Goat Show, following Dairy Goat Show, Vetter Building
4-H Sheep Show, following Meat Goat Show, Vetter Building
4-H Bottle Lamb Awards, following Sheep Show, Vetter Building
Livestock Sale Photos for Sheep, Goats and Small Animals, following Bottle Lamb Awards, Vetter Building
4-H Market Beef Show, 2 p.m., Vetter Building
Livestock Sale Photos For Beef, following Market Beef Show, Vetter Building
Free Sno Cones, 5 p.m., Earl’s Park
Rubber Check Race/Team Auction, 6 p.m., Grandstand
Friday, July 31
Open Class Check-Out, 9 a.m.-noon, Vetter Building
4-H Beef Showmanship, 8:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Breeding Beef, Stocker Feeder, Bucket Calf Awards, following Beef Showmanship, Vetter Building
4-H Dairy Cattle Show, following awards, Vetter Building
Small Animal Round Robin, noon, Vetter Building
Large Animal Round Robin, 2 p.m., Vetter Building
Livestock Buyers Social, 5:30-6 p.m., Vetter Building
Clover Kids’ Parade, 5:45 p.m., Vetter Building
4-H Foundation Market Livestock Sale, 6 p.m., Vetter Building
4-H Static Exhibit Auction Closes, 6 p.m.
Those with questions or concerns can call Tessa Reece at our office at 308-432-3373
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!