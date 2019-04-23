The 61st annual Kiwanis Honors Program will be Thursday, April 25, at 1:45 p.m. at the Chadron High School Auditorium. It will be open to the public without charge.
For the first time in the honors program’s long history, the speaker will be the Chadron superintendent of schools. Dr. Caroline Winchester has filled that position since 2010. She also is the first woman to serve as the school district’s superintendent and in 2016 was the first woman named the Nebraska Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year.
Some other honors she has received include the Cooper Award for Excellence in Education, the National Educator Firestone Firehawks Award, Nebraska’s Outstanding Biology Teacher of the Year, the Edward Chance Memorial Rural Education Dissertation Award and the Chadron Record’s Citizen of the Year.
A total of 128 Chadron High students who have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average have been invited to attend program and will be presented certificates.
In addition, students who have been selected to attend special programs this summer will be recognized by the sponsoring organizations.
They are Cornhuskers Boys and Girls State delegates Hunter Parks and Grace Sorenson, by the American Legion Bill Dowling Post No. 12 and Auxiliary; Madeline Pelton, the Hugh O'Brian Youth Seminar delegate, by the Chadron Kiwanis Club; and the three Youth Leadership Award recipients, Alexis Conboy, Pelton and Sorenson, by the Chadron Rotary Club.
The honor students are:
Seniors
Trysha Brierly, Sydney Brown, Paige Carattini, Madison Cogdill, Daniel Dunbar, Kaylie Elliott, Anabel Gardner, Shawn Garvin, Carstyn Hageman, Moriah Hastings, Abigail Hyer, Katie Lewin, Haley Mahr, Claire Margetts, Jay Milburn, Dominic Nobiling, Clark Riesen, Patrick Rust, Nicole Scarrow. Micah Stouffer, True Thorne, Charlotte Toftum, Peyton Underwood, Hailey Watson, Kellie Waugh, Mykenzie Waugh, Mandelin Wollesen.
Juniors
Shea Bailey, Lauren Collins, Bristyn Cummings, Dawnielle Dunbar, Allie Ferguson, Abigail Gardner, Levi Glines, Madisyn Hamer, Cooper Heusman, Kaitlyn Jensen, Cole Madsen, Hunter Parks, Tate Ryan, Madison Sandstrom, Savanna Sayaloune, Grace Sorenson, Madison Stein, Tyleigh Strotheide, Jonathan Vahrenkamp, Mikayla Wild
Sophomores
Emily Beye, Cobie Bila, Spencer Blundell, Nathan Burch, Kelton Burbach, Anika Burke, Taylyn Clark, Emma Cogdill, Alexis Conboy, Paige Denke, Katelyn Diehl, Joshua Fernau, Kyanna Fisher, Kayley Galbraith, Lani Gieseler, Garrett Glines, Sawyer Haag, Elizabeth Harrison, Thomas Hughes, Briton Hyer, Samantha Johns, Dallas Kelso, Kaelee Long, Jalei Marcy, Jameson Margetts, Rebecca Menke, Lateisha Ngoi, Ella O’Brien, Madeline Pelton, Morgan Rutledge, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Kennady Stack, Teagan Tidyman, Kennedy Trueblood, Eric Vahrenkamp, Hannah Walker, Allie Watson, Raena Webster, Daniel Wellnitz, Zachary Wordekemper.
Freshmen
Lucas Ambrose, Brendilou Armstrong, Tatum Bailey, Jacksyn Behrends, Raeleigh Bridges, Chayton Bynes, Gaurav Chima, Jacie Coupens, Nicole Cover, Macey Daniels, Dawson Dunbar, Claire Fox, Shane Frye, Annamae Gardner, Jacey Garrett, Dylan Gieseler, Cody Hall, Brinnley Hudson, Kaylee Hughes, Sarah Jones, Luke Kahl, Ayla Kephart, Angileena LaPorte, Brianna Larsen, Andrew Milburn, Cassidy Nesheim, Kristin Rasmussen, Garrett Reece, Olivia Reed, Maralee Rischling, Carter Ryan, Shawn Schremmer, Jackson Smith, Michael Sorenson, Leila Tewahade, Lanie Tiensvold, Joel Vahrenkamp, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Madison Waugh, Trace White, Amber Yellowhorse.