Kiwanis Honors Program today

The 62nd Honors Program sponsored by the Chadron Kiwanis Club to honor the community’s outstanding high school students will begin at 1:40 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 14) at the Chadron High School Auditorium. It will be open to the public without charge. Those attending are asked to wear masks.

A total of 134 Chadron High students who have cumulative grade point averages of at least 3.5 or made the Gold Honor Roll that requires at 3.65 GPA during the first semester of the current school year will be honored.

The speaker will be Michael Lamb, who is nearing completion of his bachelor’s degree at Chadron State College. He was born in Russia and immediately was left at an orphanage by his birth parents because he had arrived without feet and a portion of one arm.

Less than two years later, he was adopted by John and Nancy Lamb, who were living in Wyoming. Although he was not complete physically, he had extra spunk. His new mother remembers when she first saw him, he could run faster on his knees than most kids could walk. When he was 3, he was the fastest kid across the swimming pool while using a floaty. About then he received his first prostheses and was soon walking. He’s been on the go ever since.