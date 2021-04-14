Kiwanis Honors Program today

The 62nd Honors Program sponsored by the Chadron Kiwanis Club to honor the community’s outstanding high school students will begin at 1:40 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 14) at the Chadron High School Auditorium. It will be open to the public without charge. Those attending are asked to wear masks.
A total of 134 Chadron High students who have cumulative grade point averages of at least 3.5 or made the Gold Honor Roll that requires at 3.65 GPA during the first semester of the current school year will be honored.
The speaker will be Michael Lamb, who is nearing completion of his bachelor’s degree at Chadron State College. He was born in Russia and immediately was left at an orphanage by his birth parents because he had arrived without feet and a portion of one arm.
Less than two years later, he was adopted by John and Nancy Lamb, who were living in Wyoming. Although he was not complete physically, he had extra spunk. His new mother remembers when she first saw him, he could run faster on his knees than most kids could walk. When he was 3, he was the fastest kid across the swimming pool while using a floaty. About then he received his first prostheses and was soon walking. He’s been on the go ever since.
Lamb’s first visit to Chadron was when he joined his Big Horn High School teammates at the Chadron State Football Camp. He’d already earned a letter in the sport and also played basketball and threw the shot and discus for the track team.
After graduating for high school, Michael enrolled at Chadron State, made lots of friends and was a member of the Eagles’ football team a couple of years. Now working construction in Colorado, his goals include inspiring others to make the most of their life.
His parents, who now live at Hot Springs, plan to attend the today’s program.
Other highlights of the program will include saluting members of the Chadron High Honor Society and recognition of the Kiwanis Hugh O’Brien Youth Seminar delegates and the recipients of the Rotary Club’s Youth Leadership Awards.
The program dates back to 1959 when the Kiwanis Club began recognizing who were excelling academically at the three high schools in the community. For the first time since the recognition began, the program did not take place last year because of COVID-19, but is resuming.
The students to be honored by class are:
Seniors
Emily Beye, Cobie Bila, Spencer Blundell, Kelton Burbach, Anika Burke, Emma Cogdill, Alexis Conboy, Katelyn Diehl, Joshua Fernau, Karley Galbraith, Lani Gieseler, Garrett Glines, Sawyer Haag, Elizabeth Harrison, Thomas Hughes, Samantha Johns, Dallas Kelson, Kaycee Kittell, Kaelee Long, Jalei Marcy, Jameson Margetts, Nia Meyer, Lateisha Ngoi, Ella O’Brien, Madeline Pelton, Morgan Rutledge, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Kennady Stack, Teagan Tidyman, Kennedy Trueblood, Hannah Walker, Raena Webster, Daniel Wellnitz, Kadence Wild, Zachary Wordekemper.
Juniors
Lucas Ambrose, Brendilou Armstrong, Tatum Bailey, Ryan Bickel, Raeleigh Bridges, Chayton Bynes, Gaurav Chima, Jacie Coupens, Nicole Cover, Macey Daniels, Dawson Dunbar, Claire Fox, Annamae Gardner, Hanna Garner, Jacey Garrett, Cody Hall, Kaylee Hughes, Sarah Jones, Luke Kahl, Alla Kephart, Angileena LaPorte, Andrew Milburn, Cassidy Nesheim, Sophia Oladimeji, Kristin Rasmussen, Garrett Reece, Maralee Rischling, Shawn Schremmer, Jackson Smith, Michael Sorenson, Leila Tewahade, Joel Vahrenkamp, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Trace White, Amber Yellowhorse.
Sophomores
Trinity Bannan, Jacee Bates, Abby Calkins, Natalie Carattini, Rhett Cullers, November Diers, Aiden Dressel, Naomie Elliott, Parker Fisher, Micaiah Fuller, Makinley Fuller, Aspen Graves, Kourtney Hawk, Blake Hinman, Glen Hinman, Thomas Kaus, Demiel Kelso, Henry Kennell, Laney Klemke, Hailey Lien, Jayrah Ngoi, Emma Peters, Kaylie Phillips, Marlee Pinnt, Zander Rust, Gavin Sloan, Lukas Smith, Blaine Tewahade, Kailee Webster, Josie West, Trey Williamson, Norah Winckler, Emma Witte.
Freshmen
Jada Alcorn, Broc Berry, Kenli Boeselager, Kyndall Carnahan, Collin Dailey, Demi Ferguson, Johnathon Fisher, Ethan Johns, Cody Kahl, Demaris Kelso, Amanda Kittell, Alivia Long, Mason Marcy, Jaleigh McCartney, Emily McCoy, Dewey McMann, Aubrey Milburn, Ashlyn Morrison, Kenzie Pourier, Grace Pyle, Lauren Rasmussen, Meradith Rhembrandt, Kinley Richardson, Lucy Rischling, Maci Rutledge, Kaylee Sprock, Alyssa Stephens, Chayse Swinney, Austin Taylor, Meharit Tewahade, Gabriel Tidyman.