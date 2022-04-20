Kiwanis recognizes student achievements

On Wednesday, April 13, the Chadron Kiwanis recognized several Chadron High students during the annual Honors Day program. Prior to receiving their certificates, students hear from guest speaker Jake Norris.

Norris is from Fort Morgan, Colo., where his mother is an elementary teacher. He observed how she often puts forth extra effort—"like brushing one the student’s hair each morning when she arrived at school because no one at her home was doing it”—and decided to follow in her footsteps.

Three years ago, Norris, a three-year starter in the offensive line, created the Eagle Effort Award to acknowledge Chadron Primary School students who showed academic improvement and demonstrated a “helping hand” to their peers. Teachers liked the idea and helped select students who were recognized at Chadron State football games.

Norris’s idea also allowed some CSC football teammates to participate by serving as tutors, assisting in PE classes and being available to advise students in their classrooms.

The program brought some unanticipated recognition for Norris. In the fall of 2020, he was one of 22 college football players from across the nation who were named to the Allstate Insurance Good Works Team.

Norris has concluded his football eligibility and has earned a bachelor’s degree in from Chadron State, but he will remain on campus another year to finish a master’s degree in High School Counseling and make sure the Eagle Effort program continues by recruiting other CSC athletes to participate.

He was also on the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

“I have always enjoyed school and like to help kids become the best they can be,” Norris said. “It’s really fun to be working with them and watch them when something they have been working on finally clicks.”

Norris began his presentation to the students with a familiar story of a high school student who scored amazingly high on the SAT and decided he would do what he needed to finish school strong. The student later attended an Ivy League school and became the head of a multi-million dollar company, but then found out he received the wrong score. His actual score was much lower.

The moral of the story, Norris said, is the student didn’t change simply because of the high score, but because he chose to act in a way that reflected that score.

Speaking to his days as an Eagle, Norris said there was a mentality among the first-year students — himself included — that they weren’t supposed to make it on the team. He noted that his first day on campus his family was very emotional. His father, not one to cry, looked at him with tears and told him he had a lot of people to prove wrong so he better get started.

“Every day you are here, you have an opportunity to create an impact on someone’s life,” Norris told the students, citing his own experience in creating the Eagle Effort Award. He was asked if he created the award for the recognition or fame, but replied he did it for the award recipients.

Norris also spoke highly of Coach Jay Long’s impact on his life, in particular one phrase he shared stating people become an average of the five people with whom they associate. He said he’s seen this happen — kids who are in college hang out with a bad crowd and drop out of school, or those who were on the wrong path meeting the right people and getting back on track.

A quote Norris lives by is “I ask not for a lighter burden, but for broader shoulders.” None of what he’s done would not be possible if he didn’t believe in himself, he said. “I can promise you life does not go as planned, and for me that’s tough because I like certainty. But life doesn’t happen like that. I had to learn everything happens for a reason, good or bad.” It’s important, he added, to take each one of the aspects, good or bad, and learn from it.

A natural part of life is being down on one self, “but I promise you, if you feel like you have nobody to believe in you, I’ll believe in you,” Norris said. “I’ll believe in you when something goes wrong and you hurt. Why? Because it means you care about something bigger than yourself.

“I’ll believe in you when it seems like life is not going to slow down. Why? Because it means you have something to chase.

“I’ll believe in you when you say this is your last time trying. Why? Because it means you have some fight left in you.

“And I’ll believe in you when you accomplish more than you ever expected. Why? Because it is something that everyone here has seen in you forever.”

Norris also gave students some tools to live by, the first being to make their beds every day as it provides them with accomplishing the first task of the day and influences completing the next one and the next one. Even if they don’t fully accomplish anything else, at the end of the day they have a freshly-made bed.

The second tool is to call somebody to say “thank you,” and acknowledge the help others have given.

The third tool is to “be a good person.” This is no easy task, Norris said, especially in today’s world. But, it is the most rewarding. “Understand, you are still young. You’ve got a whole life of opportunity to do something you want. If you see an opportunity to help someone else, even when it’s not convenient for you, do it.”

The fourth is a philosophy he lives by, which is people must grow older but they don’t have to grow up. “I feel under pressure each day to act like an adult. It’s okay to relax and have some fun. Don’t take life as seriously as everyone wants it to be.”

The 2021-22 Chadron High School Honor Students are as follows:

Seniors: Lucas Ambrose, Brendilou Armstrong, Tatum Bailey, Jacksyn Behrends, Ryan Bickel, Raeleigh Bridges, Chayton Bynes, Elena Cabaille, Gaurav Chima, Jacie Coupens, Nicole Cover, Macey Daniels, Dawson Dunbar, Claire Fox, Annamae Gardner, Hanna Garner, Jacey Garrett, Dylan Gieseler, Cody Hall, Kaylee Hughes, Sarah Jones, Luke Kahl, Ayla Kephart, Angileena LaPorte, Andrew Milburn, Cassidy Nesheim, Sophia Oladimeji, Kristin Rasmussen, Garrett Reece, Maralee Rischling, Shawn Schremmer, Jackson Smith, Michael Sorenson, Leila Tewahade, Joel Vahrenkamp, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Madison Waugh, Trace White, Amber Yellowhorse.

Juniors: Trinity Bannan, Jacee Bates, Abby Calkins, Natalie Carattini, Bradd Collins, Rhett Cullers, November Diers, Aiden Dressel, Naomie Elliott, Parker Fisher, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller, Caden Galbraith, Aspen Graves, Kourtney Hawk, Blake Hinman, Glen Hinman, Jackson Jones, Thomas Kaus, Henry Kennell, Laney Klemke, Hailey Lien, Jazzlyn Munyiri, Jayrah Ngoi, Emma Peters, Marlee Pinnt, Zander Rust, Gavin Sloan, Lukas Smith, Blaine Tewahade, Kailee Webster, Josie West, Trey Williamson, Norah Winckler.

Sophomores: Broc Berry, Kenli Boeselager, Ayden Branson, Kyndall Carnahan, Claire Ferguson, Demi Ferguson, Johnathon Fisher, Cody Kahl, Demaris Kelso, Amanda Kittell, Alivia Long, Jaleigh McCartney, Emily McCoy, Aubrey Milburn, Ashlyn Morrison, Kenzie Pourier, Grace Pyle, Lauren Rasmussen, Meradith Rhembrandt, Kinley Richardson, Lucy Rischling, Maci Rutledge, Kaylee Sprock, Alyssa Stephens, Chayse Swinney, Austin Taylor, Meharit Tewahade, Gabriel Tidyman, Haylee Wild.

Freshmen: Teagan Bach, Quinn Bailey, Bryson Bickel, Rylee Brennan, Caden Buskirk, Jodean Chesley, Zane Cullers, Brady Daniels, Addison Diers, Trista Ellis, Gavin Fox, Kiera Haag, Billy Hy, Talon Jelinek, Brayden Landreth, Jace Lien, Myles Nesheim, Emilynn O’Donnell, Jose Obando, Jaedyn Peterson, Jadyn Raben, Tobin Rust, Creighton Ryan, Averielle Sager, Thomas Smith, Tristan Talkington, Jadyn Tidyman, Eliana Uhing, Aiden Vinton, Owen Wess, Nevaeh Wild, Taylee Williamson, Tiffany Womack.

