Klein offers tax season advice

Typically by the final days of January and first week of February, folks have received their W-2’s and any other end-of-year statements necessary to start the task of filing for their 2021 returns. Though the IRS has already released statements that there could be delays in issuing those returns, the filing deadline remains a constant.

George Klein, CPA, said the latest word from the IRS is that they will be sticking to the April 15 filing deadline. He noted there is an extension, but people still must apply for it and receive approval.

“That will probably be used a lot this year,” Klein said. “But it’s hard telling.”

One thing people will need to pay attention to this year, Klein said, is the economic impact payments of $1,400 per person. “If they’re using some type of tax preparation software, it probably will ask them that question. If their income was too high, they probably won’t get it.

Klein further explained the first and second economic impact payments reconciled on the 2020 returns, but the third, which was up to $1,400 per person, will reconcile on the 2021 return. “If they didn’t get it because their income was too high or other complications,” he said, “they can claim it now.” He further added everyone should receive letters explaining what they received in terms of the impact payments.

Child tax credit is newly expanded this year, Klein said, at $3,600 per person for each child under six years old; that payment is lowered to $3,000 for each child age six to 17. People started receiving advance payments of this, he said, and people should have received letters informing them of what they’ve received.

As for contributions for non-itemizers, Klein said they can get deductions for charitable contributions. He added with a laugh that these must be valid, documented contributions and not those that people simply claim they made.

Such deductions are up to $300 for a single person or head of household or $600 for those who are married and filing jointly. “If someone’s really benevolent,” Klein added, “and they made a lot of cash donations, there’s a special provision where they can claim up to 100% of their adjusted gross income.”

Klein also advised Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) are not something that had to be done in 2020, but they have to be done in 2021. He further explained people who have money in their IRAs or pensions when they reach the age of 72 they have to start taking RMDs. They are designed, he said, “to empty the account by the time your life expires.”

If someone forgot to take his or her RFD in 2021, and was not notified by those who hold the investments, Klein recommended taking them as soon as possible. Further, they will need to ask for a waiver of penalty.

Speaking to Premium Tax Credits (PTCs), Klein said for anyone who has Marketplace health insurance there is a reconciliation that has to be done to see if they are eligible.

An important thing for 2021, is Earned Income Credits (EICs), as Klein pointed out the minimum age to claim, for those who have no children, decreased from age 25 to age 19.

Of course, each individual’s filing situation is different and they should do their research into what programs they qualify for and what paperwork they need to make the process go as smoothly as possible.

As for when the returns are received, Klein strongly encourages people, if they have the money to invest, to put it into a traditional IRA or Roth IRA. He added he always encourages people to put their money into savings, as long as it is money they can get along without. Early withdrawals could result in penalties.

Klein said he recommends IRAs as a way for people to build up their retirement and ensure they are financially secure “when you get to an age like I am. When you get to retirement, it’s nice to have something to rely upon in addition to Social Security.

