A sign designating the site of the first homestead in Dawes County has been refurbished by a Chadron State College student with a family connection to the sign.
Camryn Klein spent several nights earlier this summer painting and staining the sign at the Museum of the Fur Trade that marks the spot of the first homestead in the county, owned by Peter Nelson who settled here in 1878. Nelson’s cabin, according to the sign, was located in the vicinity of the nearby creek bank.
Klein’s father, Dana, son of George and Emily Klein, made and installed the sign as an Eagle Scout project. Camryn Klein noticed the sign in her grandparents’ garage earlier this year after they removed it because it was looking worn out. She volunteered to rehab the sign so it could be reinstalled and spent four nights doing just that. The sign returned to its home at the Museum of the Fur Trade June 15.
Camryn Klein, who will be a sophomore at CSC studying rangeland and livestock management this fall, lives in Highlands Ranch, Colo., but is spending the summer working as a wrangler at Fort Robinson State Park. Though he hasn’t had a chance to see the completed renovation to his Eagle Scout Project, Camryn said her dad was pleased she was able to be the one to restore the sign.