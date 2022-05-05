Kuhnel breaths new life into cemeteries

What began as a school project has now become a documented history of people who lived and died in Dawes and the surrounding counties, as Kristal Kuhnel has used technology to network and research while visiting local cemeteries.

The Chadron State College Director of Health Professions explained her interest in genealogy started when she had to put together a family tree in grade school. “I reached out to my grandmother, and she gave me the family history of our ancestors and how they came over from Germany. They homesteaded around Harrison. I’ve always been fascinated with it, because there was a family story that we were related to Catherine the Great.”

However, it was just that — a story. In her research Kuhnel discovered her great-grandfather in the 1900 Harrison census with his mother’s maiden name as his last name. Further digging revealed her family didn’t know who her great-great-grandfather was other than the fact that he was a redheaded travelling salesman travelling through the Richland, Neb. area in about 1894.

Though a tiny town now, Kuhnel noted Richland was much bigger once upon a time when her great-great-grandmother met the salesman.

The Richland area plays more of a family connection, she added, as her husband’s family traveled there when they first came over from Austria. They later moved to Schuyler, which is where her great-great-great-grandmother and her great-great-great-step-grandfather were. They then settled in Harrison.

Her great-grandfather is buried under the surname Zerbst, which he took when he was a teen.

“That would’ve been my line to Catherine the Great, because she was the Princess Sofia Augusta Frederika of the principality of Anhalt-Zerbst.” Zerbst is Kuhnel’s maiden name.

“All of my family does not go by their legal name,” Kuhnel said, and it was going through cemeteries researching the duplicate names and locating headstones that she found out who was buried where.

“I just love hanging out in cemeteries, because what a peaceful place, and then it grew into an obsession.”

Going to the Montrose cemetery in Sioux County, Kuhnel began capturing photos of the Wasserburger headstones for her husband’s cousin. Since there were only about 350 headstones in the whole cemetery she decided to photograph them all.

Thanks to modern technology, she was able to download the FamilySearch Tree and Find a Grave apps and upload her pictures right to them.

“I’ve already gone through once and taken a picture of every single headstone in Greenwood [Cemetery],” Kuhnel said. She likes order and organization, and since the electronic kiosk is out of order she set to setting up her own digital record.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first began and there was little information about how it was transmitted, Kuhnel spent her time photographing not only Greenwood Cemetery but also Cavalry and Bethel, the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance and various small cemeteries.

She’s now busy making a second round through Greenwood to put a GPS tag on each headstone. Further, using a map and data on who is buried where from the City of Chadron website, she’s identified places that don’t have markers. “Through deduction, I’ve figured out where unmarked graves are.”

While she claims no artistic talents, Kuhnel said with a name she could probably walk people close to the headstones they’re seeking.

“My brain just remembers this stuff so I take advantage of it. And it’s cool, because you can see all kinds of Chadron history.”

While working on the headstone projects, she’s continuing her family tree in digital format. Another aspect to this, she noted, is she has started to match up families through the cemetery records.

Kuhnel sees the buried folks as something of an extended family, and on top of making sure they have a nice gravestone she carries with her a scrub brush and sharpened hoe to clear and clean the markers if needed.

“It’s fascinating when you walk around. You can see tragedies when they happen. You can see three people in the same family all died on the same day, and you can also see when vaccines coming online because you don’t see the infant mortality starting in the 50’s that you see prior to that. It’s a really poignant lesson.

“I walk around cemeteries and have conversations with all the folks I know who are buried here.”

