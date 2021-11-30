Kyle Eugene Edwards

HAY SPRINGS, NE | Kyle Eugene Edwards was born April 25, 1986, to Wilbert and Karen Edwards. Kyle lived his whole life in Hay Springs, Nebraska. He graduated from Hay Springs High School and went to Chadron State College for one year. Kyle received his CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) in 2013 and became a Med Aide in 2014. While he was working he met the love of his life, Destiny Fortin Edwards. They were married on October 9, 2021, and shared seven years of happiness.

Kyle put his heart and soul into all that he did, from loving his family to the care of those he assisted.

Kyle waited a long time to give his heart away, but when Destiny came along his heart belonged completely to her. Kyle had many friends that he loved to play games, camp and fish with. Many of his friends called him “Teddy Bear.”

Destiny's family said he was the gentle giant among tiny people.

Kyle always put others above himself. Whenever someone else asked for his help, he was there. Kyle was loved by so many and will be missed greatly.

Kyle's life was taken on November 19, 2021.

Kyle is resting in peace with grandparents Al and Irene Schramm, Wilbert and Louise Edwards, and Esther Blumberg; uncle Wallace Wood; aunts Esther Schramm and Tami Baker; cousin David Schramm; and nephews Tucker Schramm and Dustin Edwards.

He is survived by his soul mate, Destiny Edwards; parents Wilbert and Karen Edwards and Jennifer Dane; brothers and sisters Mike and Becca Edwards, Ronald and Bekah Edwards, Louise and Mark Dykes, Mandie and Joel Retkowski, Trevor and Erin Schramm, Teri Schramm and Tim, Steven and Connor Ellis, Macaela Fankhauser, Cassandra, Coral and Timber Fortin, and Lorna Dane; uncle Jim and aunt Patty Schramm; uncle Steven and aunt Terry Schramm; uncle Gary Schramm; and aunt Adamae Williams; nieces and nephews Luke Edwards; Mike and Mason Dykes; Quinton, Jace and Isaiah Ellis, Nyles Fortin, and Chetan, Thomas and Alydia Lawyer.

Feel free to donate to Saunbon paypal or to the Hay Springs Fire Department.

