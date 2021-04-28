Large crowd watches Eagles end spring drills

The Chadron State College football team did something Saturday none of its predecessors had previously done. The Eagles wrapped up spring practice by hosting another team during its spring game. And, it appeared a “good time was had by all.”

In an effort to get things back on track for the 2021 season after the 2020 season was rudely interrupted by the Coronavirus, CSC Coach Jay Long and his Wayne State cohort, John McMenamin, agreed last fall to have to what they preferred to call, “a joint practice” this spring.

Since the Eagles had visited the University of Northern Colorado two weeks earlier while the Wildcats had hosted the Kearney Lopers that weekend, Wayne State agreed to travel this time and chartered four busses for the trip.

The Wayne State entourage was in for a special treat. Instead of immediately heading back east, the Wildcats went north and visited Mount Rushmore before going home.

Individual and group workouts preceded the scrimmaging. By then things were festive. The crowd in Don Beebe Stadium was probably the largest ever for a Chadron State spring football activity, largely because fans are eager to see college football in person again.