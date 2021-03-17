Later winter storm blankets area

Though the “spring ahead” of Daylight Savings Time last Sunday calls to mind that warmer seasons are coming, winter certainly isn’t yet ready to punch its timeclock.
Predicted to start much earlier in the weekend, the blizzard that rolled across the northern Panhandle Sunday certainly made an impact in an unusually mild season. With just over an inch or two in the morning, accumulations quickly increased to about four inches by noon and over six a few hours later.
The massive increase in snows also caused the early closing of several businesses around town, as well as major routes in and out of town including Highway 20 and Highway 385. The highways remained closed into Monday morning.
Though streets in town were not officially closed, caution was encouraged if travel was necessary. The City of Chadron declared a snow emergency, effective until all the snow in the streets was removed.
And removed it was, as city crews started their work Sunday and were still clearing streets at noon Monday. But the city staff weren’t the only ones making the roads passable again. Anyone with a blade on their truck or four-wheeler, a snow blower or even just a shovel kept busy clearing streets and sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses, and those of their neighbors.
Chadron Police Lieutenant Rick Hickstein said according to dispatch reports from 12 p.m. Sunday through Monday afternoon, there were 10 accidents - two in town and eight in the county - though there were no injuries. In the same time frame there were 11 call for assistance with stuck vehicles. Of these there were seven in town and four on county roads or highways.
Hickstein added there might be more calls that originate from county and state, as dispatch doesn't receive all calls from every agency.
When big snows like this happen, Chadron Volunteer Fire Chief Branden Martens said, it’s also important that folks clear off fire hydrants. Even if they don’t have one right in front of their homes, he said, they should make sure the nearest one is not covered. When they respond to a fire, quick access to a hydrant means more efficient and effective efforts.
Those who have their address painted on the curb should also make sure it is easily visible, Martens said.
Though the snow does make things inconvenient, its coming at the end of the season means a better chance for the ground to absorb moisture. That could mean some relief from the drought and high fire risk conditions seen last summer. Martens said the ground was able to soften, making it more ready to absorb moisture. However, this is more of a short-term fix and additional moisture is certainly needed.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) xmACIS system, precipitation accumulation was about two inches.
Schools also put plans into place for the storm, with Chadron and other area public schools cancelling classes for Monday.
Chadron State College issued a pre-emptive notice last week before the storm hit, notifying students and the public classes and the campus would be closed, and encouraging students to wait until road conditions allowed safe travel back to Chadron. Students were on their mid-semester break, and the college announced Monday afternoon the campus would be closed through Tuesday.
As with any adverse weather, the late winter storm also caused some power outages, with Northwest Rural and Nebraska Public Power District. Mark Becker with NPPD reported there were several outages across the state as hundreds were without power. Among the areas impacted in the Panhandle were Chadron, Scottsbluff, Crawford, Hay Springs and Rushville.
As for snow totals, Matthew Brothers, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Cheyenne, reported totals on Monday morning were eight to nine inches. Over eight inches was reported in downtown Chadron.
At Cheyenne, Brothers noted, totals were at 30.8 inches for the full storm, taking second place just behind the 31.9 inches seen in 1949. However, the storm did set a new record for the most amount of snow in 24 hours for the Wyoming city, with 22.7 inches.
Though it might seem like Chadron got all of its winter at one time, residents should be advised that varying amounts of snow are forecast for the remainder of this week. Combined with the still-cold temperatures, roads and sidewalks will be slippery. Caution is encouraged when travelling.