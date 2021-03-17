Later winter storm blankets area

Though the “spring ahead” of Daylight Savings Time last Sunday calls to mind that warmer seasons are coming, winter certainly isn’t yet ready to punch its timeclock.

Predicted to start much earlier in the weekend, the blizzard that rolled across the northern Panhandle Sunday certainly made an impact in an unusually mild season. With just over an inch or two in the morning, accumulations quickly increased to about four inches by noon and over six a few hours later.

The massive increase in snows also caused the early closing of several businesses around town, as well as major routes in and out of town including Highway 20 and Highway 385. The highways remained closed into Monday morning.

Though streets in town were not officially closed, caution was encouraged if travel was necessary. The City of Chadron declared a snow emergency, effective until all the snow in the streets was removed.

And removed it was, as city crews started their work Sunday and were still clearing streets at noon Monday. But the city staff weren’t the only ones making the roads passable again. Anyone with a blade on their truck or four-wheeler, a snow blower or even just a shovel kept busy clearing streets and sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses, and those of their neighbors.