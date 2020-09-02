Law enforcement responds to accident, death

At about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, the Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were contacted to investigate the unattended death of 32 year old Dawes County resident, Lane Troester near Marsland.
Troester was determined to be missing by family members earlier in the day who looked for him until his body was eventually located in an outbuilding on the property.
An investigation of evidence at the scene, as well as witness interviews, has led to a preliminary determination that Troester died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though the investigation continues at this time. Further details will be released if and when deemed necessary.
The day before, at about 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 26, an accident was called into the Chadron Police. The report was a motorist had driven into the ditch at First and Ridgeview Road.
Chadron Police Officers arrived on scene and realized the one vehicle involved in the accident had failed to negotiate the curve of the intersection. It was learned the driver, later identified as 28-year-old McKenzie Buckman Martin, had been travelling east bound on East First at the time of the accident.
The vehicle was stuck in a ditch at the time of the officers arrival and Martin was unable to get out of the vehicle. The Chadron Fire Department was called and Martin was removed from the vehicle and transported to the Chadron Community Hospital for minor injuries. Officer suspected the use of alcohol was a contributing factor of the accident and conducted a DUI investigation on Martin of the vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, Martin was placed under arrest for DUI second offense. Martin was cleared medically from the Chadron Community Hospital and transported to the Dawes County Jail.
