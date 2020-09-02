 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement responds to accident, death

Law enforcement responds to accident, death

{{featured_button_text}}

At about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, the Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were contacted to investigate the unattended death of 32 year old Dawes County resident, Lane Troester near Marsland.

Troester was determined to be missing by family members earlier in the day who looked for him until his body was eventually located in an outbuilding on the property.

An investigation of evidence at the scene, as well as witness interviews, has led to a preliminary determination that Troester died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though the investigation continues at this time. Further details will be released if and when deemed necessary.

The day before, at about 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 26, an accident was called into the Chadron Police. The report was a motorist had driven into the ditch at First and Ridgeview Road.

Chadron Police Officers arrived on scene and realized the one vehicle involved in the accident had failed to negotiate the curve of the intersection. It was learned the driver, later identified as 28-year-old McKenzie Buckman Martin, had been travelling east bound on East First at the time of the accident.

The vehicle was stuck in a ditch at the time of the officers arrival and Martin was unable to get out of the vehicle. The Chadron Fire Department was called and Martin was removed from the vehicle and transported to the Chadron Community Hospital for minor injuries. Officer suspected the use of alcohol was a contributing factor of the accident and conducted a DUI investigation on Martin of the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Martin was placed under arrest for DUI second offense. Martin was cleared medically from the Chadron Community Hospital and transported to the Dawes County Jail.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 update
News

COVID-19 update

  • Updated

As of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 28, Chadron Primary School has another active case for a total two confirmed. A previous active case at the school is now…

Update on Chadron public facilities
News

Update on Chadron public facilities

  • Updated

The City of Chadron continues to monitor the ongoing outbreak of COVID19 cases within Dawes County. Over the last several days there have been…

CSC students, staff test positive
News

CSC students, staff test positive

As of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18, three Chadron State College employees and three students have tested positive for COVID-19. All six are self-isolati…

‘Drive Sober' campaign underway
News

‘Drive Sober' campaign underway

  • Updated

As schools are back in session and the summer vacation season winds down, Nebraska State Troopers and officers from dozens of other law enforc…

Police, Unified Command want safety
News

Police, Unified Command want safety

  • Updated

The virus is here, and in the foreseen time we must live with the increased prevention tools for the safety of all in our community which incl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News