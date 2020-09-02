Law enforcement responds to death, accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, the Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were contacted to investigate the unattended death of 32 year old Dawes County resident, Lane Troester near Marsland.

Troester was determined to be missing by family members earlier in the day who looked for him until his body was eventually located in an outbuilding on the property.

An investigation of evidence at the scene, as well as witness interviews, has led to a preliminary determination that Troester died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though the investigation continues at this time. Further details will be released if and when deemed necessary.

The day before, at about 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 26, an accident was called into the Chadron Police. The report was a motorist had driven into the ditch at First and Ridgeview Road.

Chadron Police Officers arrived on scene and realized the one vehicle involved in the accident had failed to negotiate the curve of the intersection. It was learned the driver, later identified as 28-year-old McKenzie Buckman Martin, had been travelling east bound on East First at the time of the accident.