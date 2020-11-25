Lawsuit filed against Ellsworth couple

In April the cattle were delivered, and the lawsuit states they “were in excellent condition upon arrival, and the bred cows were primed to give birth to their calves. The bred cows began birthing their calves a few weeks after they arrived in Nebraska.”

Three Forks employees traveled to the Schwanebecks’ pastures on July 16 to inspect, vaccinate and brand the baby calves, about 575 in total, all of which appeared vibrant and healthy. It was also noted the pastures were in good shape with adequate forage. Neither of the Schwanebecks were present for the branding, though Odom was there in the late afternoon.

Though June, July and August, Derek Schwanebeck repeatedly assured Three Forks their cattle were doing well, but on Sept. 2 he reported several dead calves due to what was believed to be a “disease outbreak.” Employees of the Three Forks arrived at the pasture on Sept. 3 and doctored 46 calves with antibiotics and saw over 20 dead calves where cows were grazing.

The lawsuit claims the disease outbreak statement was false, and that the claves died due to malnourishment. Further, it claims the Schwanebecks and Odom had not been caring for the calves or rotating them to other pastures in the manner originally promised, and nearby pastures had plenty of forage but were blocked by electric fences.