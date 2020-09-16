Lawsuit filed against several in Cherry County

The 30 page filing said that BSH did not raise, and the Commissioners did not consider the lengthy time frames or the reasons for the request for the extension.

It further stated that the extension was approved because it greatly benefits the families of Commissioners Storer and DeNaeyer, who advocated for and voted in its favor. Commissioner James Ward voted against the extension and appropriately questioned the authority of the Board to grant the relief requested.

As stated, the extension was legally invalid because it was beyond one’s legal power or authority and was contrary to Cherry County Zoning Regulation 1010.

According to Cherry County Zoning Regulations Section 1010 - Development of any authorized conditional use shall be commenced within one year of the date of approval of such conditional use by the Board of Commissioners and development of said authorized conditional use shall be completed within two years from the date of approval of such conditional use by the Board of Commissioners or such authorization is automatically revoked.

The suit alleges the CUP was obviously granted under false pretenses and applied for prematurely as BSH never had the ability to commence or complete development of the CUP under the timelines requested in its original application.