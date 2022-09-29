LEAD class visits Dawes County

Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development (LEAD) Class 40 met in the county for three days this week, beginning their visit at Chadron State College on Sunday afternoon. Though the college was a central point for seminars through their stay, the class also incorporated trips to Fort Robinson and Crow Butte near Crawford.

The Nebraska LEAD Program began 40 years ago to develop agricultural leaders from Nebraska's future generations. As part of the agenda on the three-day trip, Program Director Terry Hejny, Ph.D., announced they will be travelling to Colombia, Panama and Ecuador during their January 2023 International Study/Travel seminar.

LEAD 40 Member Tim Hashman of Hemingford noted the purpose of the seminar is to have a better understanding of how agriculture works in a world setting. The class will go to developing countries to garner a broader of how the world trades.

“If we can bring some information back, as we go forth as leaders in the ag industry,” Hashman said, “we have a better understanding of how the world trades and does agriculture products here in the U.S.” he further added class members want to bring back the knowledge and leadership back to the state and national levels, to be able to tell agriculture’s story.

The LEAD program, Hashman explained, selects the countries to cover the desired topics including immigration, labor issues and agriculture issues. The three countries for the January seminar, he said, fulfill those. He expects the seminar to look at the countries’ infrastructure and domestic issues, as well as agriculture.

From now until the seminar itself, everything the LEAD class does will be to prepare for the January seminar so they’re better informed while there.

As for the trip to Dawes County, Hashman said it provides a better feel for what the ag issues are in the northwest part of the state. With the college having the Rangeland Complex, it affords them the opportunity to learn about rangeland concerns. A trip to the Crow Butte Uranium ties in with the power generation side of ag.

Stops along the way, including Fort Robinson, provide opportunity to showcase what else is available in this area of the state.

The LEAD program is two years, with this class’s second year just starting. Hashman said there were six seminars last year, and the Dawes County trip was the first of another six. Last year had the class going to seminars across the state and a national one at Washington, D.C.

Everyone in the LEAD class has a tie to agriculture, Hashman said, from farmers and ranchers, to futures and commodities brokers, to folks involved in co-operatives. “Everybody is involved in some fashion.”

Hashman is a fifth generation farmer in Box Butte County.

Another class member, Hannah Swink of Kearney, works for Cooperative Producers, Inc. in central Nebraska, specifically in the sales energy division. She was introduced to the LEAD program by a friend who spoke highly of the friendships he developed.

Swink further added the program is a way to connect with others who believe agriculture is important, and Class 40 seems to have meshed well and look forward to gathering for the seminars. She expects to continue reaching out to others she’s met, even after the program ends.

Eric Coufal of Wahoo works at Frontier Co-Op as a grain marketing advisor. He heard about LEAD from a cousin who had nothing but high praise for it and learned a lot. “Just as all of us are, encountering different things along the way through the different seminars.” The different perspectives everyone brings, he added, challenges everyone’s perception on business in Nebraska. He considers the seminars a blessing that help people progress in their knowledge and understanding.