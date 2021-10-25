Leadership Chadron begins 2021-22 session

A semi-annual program to provide opportunity for Dawes County residents to learn about their communities and develop their leadership skills is underway for the next seven months.

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Executive Director Deb Cottier explained Leadership Chadron was developed about 30 years ago. Many communities and chambers of commerce were looking for ways to identify people who might grow into a leadership roles such as positions on chambers, city council and school boards.

“They began pulling together young leaders of the business community,” Cottier said. “Our first foray into this was in the 80’s. Chadron started a course based on conversations with the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.”

However, the initial Leadership Chadron faded away, though Cottier did not understand why. Then, in the 1990’s it saw a brief revival from 1991 to 1996. Though she had left her position with NNDC, Cottier returned in September of 2009, and in 2010 the program saw a second return.

“We used a different acronym,” she said. “It was called DELTA. I wanted it to be county-wide because NNDC serves all of Dawes County. DELTA stood for Dawes County Entrepreneurship and Leadership Training Academy, though it was a traditional leadership development program.

Around 2017, Cottier was convinced the name was confusing so she returned it to Leadership Chadron. “It’s still open to everyone in Dawes County,” she pointed out. She noted the “sweet spot” for number of participants is 12 or 13, as this provides enough variety for people to learn from each other. This year’s program has 13.

Applicants are selected based on their interests. As part of the application process, Cottier explained, they must write an essay on what leadership means to them. Though the cost of application is $400, most applicants are sponsored by their employers. Once in a great while, Cottier said, there are folks who pay their own way because they’re self-employed or simply have a strong interest in completing the program.

Program applicants also take Gallup Strength Assessment to identify their personality types. Cottier said they typically spend a day at the start of the program getting to know each other and what their assessment results mean. She spoke highly of Chadron State College HR Director Anne DeMersseman’s training as a Gallup interpreter and her ability to explain the assessment results.

Leadership Chadron has been done every other year 2010, Cottier added, because there didn’t seem to be enough interest to have it annually. The 2020-21 session will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Meetings are once per month, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., typically from October through May.

For six of the sessions, participants must help plan a session as part of their responsibilities. For instance, if the topic is healthcare they have to set up everything related to healthcare the group does for the day. What she’s often found is people coming into the course might have an idea of presenter that nobody’s thought of before, which has helped round out the learning and provided some great presenters.

“I have a pretty good list of things I want them to attempt to do, who we need to see, where we need to go, who we want to have a speakers,” Cottier said, “but it’s up to them to organize all that. It teaches them some responsibilities they might have as volunteers in an organization.”

She added they try to keep things balanced where half the session is speakers coming to visit the group and the second half is touring locations. For some, she said, the tours provide people with their first visits to some spots such as the Dawes County Jail or the Rangeland Management facility at Chadron State.

This year will be the first the leadership program’s participants include actual sitting educators from the college, Cottier noted, where previous years have only seen support staff.

In February, the monthly meeting switches from a local location to two-day trip to Lincoln, joined by a Scottsbluff leadership program. “They are on a bus the whole way with folks they’ve not met before,” Cottier said. “They get to exchange some ideas and talk, and there are activities put together so they get to know each other a little better.”

Along the way they stop at some tourist spots such as the arch at Kearney and Ole’s in Paxton.

In Lincoln, they spend an evening at the Governor’s Mansion. The following day they’re in the Capitol, guests of the Panhandle senators. They’re introduced on the floor and get to watch the Legislature. The group also gets a tour of the Capitol building and hears from various speakers about different aspects of leadership.

The past couple sessions have included someone from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Cottier said, because one of the issues discussed in both the Chadron and Scottsbluff programs is the Heartland Expressway.

When finished with the program, and with each session, the goal is participants learn about something which they were previously unaware or visit somewhere they’ve never been before.

As a finale, the group must complete a group project. Cottier said they get to decide what it is, but must fund it, if necessary, and provide volunteer work. Previous projects have included tree planting, renovations at Capstone and food distributions.

“If there’s anything they learn from the leadership class,” Cottier said, “I hope it is that, as individuals, there’s always going to be someone who can benefit from their expertise. It doesn’t always look like leadership. Sometimes it’s as simple as helping sort stuff in the back of a semi.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0