Leo (Ike) Byron Swigert

ORAL, SD | Leo (Ike) Byron Swigert, 88, passed away October 28, 2021, at his home in Oral, SD.

Ike was born June 1, 1933, in Fall River County, SD, to Bird and Eva (Dickersbach) Swigert.

Ike proudly served in the US. Army until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Ike is survived by his wife, Jackie Swigert of Oral, SD and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceasing Ike were his parents; his son, Roger; and his 8 siblings.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD, with committal services following at Hillside Cemetery in Oelrichs, SD.

A memorial has been designated to the Hillside Cemetery or to a charity of your choice.

