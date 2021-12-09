 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Library book sale, open house postponed

l

With the forecast showing a potentially dangerous storm coming in, the Chadron Public Library and the Friends of the Library have decided to postpone the upcoming Christmas party and book sale originally scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, until next week.

The book sale has lately been drawing a lot of children, and the Christmas party was scheduled to have Santa present, so library staff and the Friends didn't want to encourage little kids to be out crossing roads, or leave parents feeling as if they needed to take a dangerous trip to avoid disappointing the kids. Icy roads are expected, with drivers potentially having trouble stopping on time.

The Christmas party and book sale should proceed as planned, but just displaced by a week, with Santa present for kids at the party, free treats for everyone, and the open house introduction to the new library Maker Space for big kids and adults, on Friday, December 17, from 2:30-4:45 p.m.

The book sale will be right next door at the library annex, Friday December 17 and Saturday December 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

February trial for Crawford man

February trial for Crawford man

Twenty-five-year-old Dean Hawley of Crawford is scheduled for a two-day trial Feb. 3 and 4 on charges of terroristic threats, a Class IIIA fel…

Plane crash under investigation

Plane crash under investigation

At about 7:30 p.m. on the evening of November 21, Chadron dispatch received several calls reporting a "fireball" or "explosion" seen by witnes…

Plane crash victims names released

Plane crash victims names released

The autopsies of the three victims in Sunday's plane crash outside Chadron have been completed and the identities of the victims has been offi…

Week full of holiday happenings

Week full of holiday happenings

Shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday last week, events got underway in Dawes County for A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News