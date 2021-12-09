Library book sale, open house postponed

With the forecast showing a potentially dangerous storm coming in, the Chadron Public Library and the Friends of the Library have decided to postpone the upcoming Christmas party and book sale originally scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, until next week.

The book sale has lately been drawing a lot of children, and the Christmas party was scheduled to have Santa present, so library staff and the Friends didn't want to encourage little kids to be out crossing roads, or leave parents feeling as if they needed to take a dangerous trip to avoid disappointing the kids. Icy roads are expected, with drivers potentially having trouble stopping on time.

The Christmas party and book sale should proceed as planned, but just displaced by a week, with Santa present for kids at the party, free treats for everyone, and the open house introduction to the new library Maker Space for big kids and adults, on Friday, December 17, from 2:30-4:45 p.m.

The book sale will be right next door at the library annex, Friday December 17 and Saturday December 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0