The Trading Stories Native American Film Festival will mark its seventh year as a standalone event.
Sponsored by the Chadron Public Library, the library’s Foundation and the Friends of the Library, Trading Stories began as part of Fur Trade Days, but this year will take place Oct. 17-19 as part of Indigenous Peoples Month. The event acknowledges the contributions of Native Americans to the history of northwest Nebraska and highlights contemporary Native issues through film and traditional storytelling.
The schedule for this year’s Trading Stories festival is as follows:
Oct. 17
10:30 a.m. – Children’s story time in Lakota and English with Vana Bannon
11 a.m. – Animated movie series “Raven”
5:30 p.m. – Festival reception with refreshments; George Ledbetter, president of the Foundation, will open the festival
6:15 p.m. – Nebraska Humanities speaker Nancy Gillis, “Native Tribes and the Homestead Act”
7:30 p.m. – Film screening of “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” followed by discussion
Oct. 18
12:30 p.m. – Documentary film “Spirit in Glass”
1:15 p.m. – Documentary film “The Circle”
3 p.m. – Documentary film “Ohiyesa, The Soul of an Indian”
4 p.m. – Documentary film “Black Indians: An American Story,” followed by a break with refreshments
6:15 p.m. – Film screening of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” about Native American musicians and their influence on rock and jazz
Oct. 19
2 p.m. – Film screening of “Tiger Eyes,” followed by discussion
4 p.m. – Nebraska Humanities speaker Phyllis Stone, “Lifestyle of the Dakota Women”
5:30 p.m. – Documentary film “Dawnland,” which was filmed partly on the Pine Ridge, followed by discussion
All events will take place at the Chadron Public Library at 507 Bordeaux St., and are free and open to the public.