Library hosts virtual presentation

Marcus Dykes

Chadron Public Library will host Graham Herbst of the Nebraska Forest Service for a live presentation via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m. Mountain Time. Graham is the Community Forestry Specialist for Eastern Nebraska where he works to promote innovative Urban Forestry. His presentation, Swiss Army Landscaping will share strategies and specific plants that can be used to bring utility, beauty, and ecological function to your landscape.

This is the second virtual presentation by the Nebraska Forest Service for Chadron Public Library. The home of the Nebraska Forest Service is at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, but employees work around the state to further the agency’s mission. While live programs have been limited this year by COVID-19, the need to offer programs remotely has created an opportunity for the Nebraska Forest Service to collaborate with libraries throughout the state.

If you would like to attend the presentation please register by email at publiclibrarychadron@gmail.com.

