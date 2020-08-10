Library, NSF offer plant diversity program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron Public Library and the Nebraska State Forest Service (NSF) are partnering to offer online programming to the community this summer. Justin Evertson will present "The Native Spirit: Plants, Pollinators and Biodiversity" on August 12, at noon.

He will discuss Nebraska's plant diversity and how these plants can be used in the home landscape to add beauty while also helping to sustain pollinators and biodiversity. Offering this program over the lunch hour means that community members can participate in a virtual brownbag lunch talk.

Evertson has been employed by the University of Nebraska since 1990 working with both the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) and the Nebraska Forest Service (NFS). He is the Green Infrastructure Coordinator for the Community Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes unit of NFS, where he oversees programs that provide funding, technical assistance and educational outreach for sustainable landscape enhancements in communities across the state.

He has authored several publications with an emphasis on woody plant selection. He earned his architecture and community and regional planning degrees from UNL in 1988 and 92. Justin grew up on a farm in western Kimball County where he learned an appreciation for shortgrass prairie and Nebraska's wide-open spaces.