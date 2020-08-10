Library, NSF offer plant diversity program

The Chadron Public Library and the Nebraska State Forest Service (NSF) are partnering to offer online programming to the community this summer. Justin Evertson will present "The Native Spirit: Plants, Pollinators and Biodiversity" on August 12, at noon.
He will discuss Nebraska's plant diversity and how these plants can be used in the home landscape to add beauty while also helping to sustain pollinators and biodiversity. Offering this program over the lunch hour means that community members can participate in a virtual brownbag lunch talk.
Evertson has been employed by the University of Nebraska since 1990 working with both the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) and the Nebraska Forest Service (NFS). He is the Green Infrastructure Coordinator for the Community Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes unit of NFS, where he oversees programs that provide funding, technical assistance and educational outreach for sustainable landscape enhancements in communities across the state.
He has authored several publications with an emphasis on woody plant selection. He earned his architecture and community and regional planning degrees from UNL in 1988 and 92. Justin grew up on a farm in western Kimball County where he learned an appreciation for shortgrass prairie and Nebraska's wide-open spaces.
He is passionate about trees, the native landscape, biodiversity and sustainable landscape development, and currently lives in Waverly where he plants many trees and works to increase the biodiversity and sustainability of landscapes throughout the community.
To attend this online event, please email Chadron Public Library at publiclibrarychadron@gmail.com and you will be sent a link and a password for Zoom.
Please call the library staff with questions at 308-432-0531. The presentation will be 45 minutes followed by time for questions.
