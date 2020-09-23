Library open with limitations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron Public Library reopened with limitations Wednesday, September 16.

The limitations are the same applied during the first Library reopening in July.

See below for details.

Check-out and reserve limited to three items.

Patrons will check-in material outside the library using kiosk scanner.

Checked-in books will be quarantined.

During the day (from Monday to Friday), the library will open in bursts of 30 minutes starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.

At the end of 30 minutes opening, the library will close for 15 minutes for disinfection. This is done to maintain the health of the Community, the Library Patrons and the Library Staff.

The schedule of daily openings and closures is as follows:

Open; Closed

10-10:30 a.m.; 10:30-10:45 a.m.

10:45-11:15 a.m.; 11:15-11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.; 12:00-12:15 p.m.

12:15-12:45 p.m.; 12:45-1:00 p.m.