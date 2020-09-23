 Skip to main content
Library open with limitations

Library open with limitations

Chadron Public Library reopened with limitations Wednesday, September 16.

The limitations are the same applied during the first Library reopening in July.

See below for details.

Check-out and reserve limited to three items.

Patrons will check-in material outside the library using kiosk scanner.

Checked-in books will be quarantined.

During the day (from Monday to Friday), the library will open in bursts of 30 minutes starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m.

At the end of 30 minutes opening, the library will close for 15 minutes for disinfection. This is done to maintain the health of the Community, the Library Patrons and the Library Staff.

The schedule of daily openings and closures is as follows:

Open; Closed

10-10:30 a.m.; 10:30-10:45 a.m.

10:45-11:15 a.m.; 11:15-11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.; 12:00-12:15 p.m.

12:15-12:45 p.m.; 12:45-1:00 p.m.

1-1:30 p.m.; 1:30-1:45 p.m.

1:45-2:15 p.m.; 2:15-2:30 p.m.

2:30-3:00 p.m.; 3:00-3:15 p.m.

3-3:45 p.m.; 3:45-4:00 p.m.

4-4:30 p.m.; closed for the day

The Chadron Public Library will continue to monitor the evolving of the COVID epidemic in our community.

For information call 308-432-0532.

