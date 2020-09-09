Life with a positive COVID test

Editor’s note: The person in this story, referred to as “Susan,” chose to share her experience on condition of anonymity.
In a world that’s caught up with the number of new, active and recovered cases of COVID-19 in our county, state and country, it can be easy to forget just how much of an impact a positive test can have on a person.
Susan first received her positive test results on the evening of Aug. 19, the same day she was tested. Having a fever for several hours prior and knowing this was one of the symptoms, she was proactive in getting the test as she knew a positive result meant she could spread the virus to others.
She further took steps to start isolating herself from others in her home and quarantining from town. Though her husband also tested positive, these measures kept two others in the house from getting sick.
As for the effect the virus had on her system, Susan said the muscle aches were the worst of it, as well as being constantly tired. She slept a lot, either from exhaustion or just as a means to get some relief from the aches. Video streaming services also helped take up a big part of her days.
A positive test also means some investigation from health officials, though Susan said they were most concerned with who she had contact with a couple days prior to her test.
Regarding the community, Susan said many people reached out to bring her things from the store. However, she was also accused of being irresponsible and irrational, and her getting the virus was a result. To that, she pointed out she was proactive when symptoms first appeared.
A big part of our current culture is the debate on whether masks should or should not be worn, and in what scenarios. Susan said masks can help, but she’s not a fan of forcing people to wear them. Further, people can pick up the virus in several other ways. It’s a person’s choice whether to wear a mask, she said, and people shouldn’t shame others for not wearing them.
“People don’t say, ‘How dare you drive. Don’t you know you can have an accident!?’”
Susan didn’t speculate where or who she got the virus from. Though her experience was not nearly as bad as some have made it out to be, she knows people have a right to be scared about a sickness from which people have died.
She’s never really been afraid of the virus, though, and feels she got another five or six months of life by choosing not to live in fear. When she got her positive test, she was ready to face the lifestyle change. She had to live differently for 10 days, she said, and was told she’s immune from COVID-19 for three months. Her being at home also provided time for more activities with her family while maintaining social distancing and other measures.
Looking ahead, she knows the virus isn’t leaving anytime soon and could mutate, but having it once has given her antibodies for a time and she’s hopeful if she gets this strain again or a mutation her recovery will be quicker.
