Life with a positive COVID test

Regarding the community, Susan said many people reached out to bring her things from the store. However, she was also accused of being irresponsible and irrational, and her getting the virus was a result. To that, she pointed out she was proactive when symptoms first appeared.

A big part of our current culture is the debate on whether masks should or should not be worn, and in what scenarios. Susan said masks can help, but she’s not a fan of forcing people to wear them. Further, people can pick up the virus in several other ways. It’s a person’s choice whether to wear a mask, she said, and people shouldn’t shame others for not wearing them.

“People don’t say, ‘How dare you drive. Don’t you know you can have an accident!?’”

Susan didn’t speculate where or who she got the virus from. Though her experience was not nearly as bad as some have made it out to be, she knows people have a right to be scared about a sickness from which people have died.