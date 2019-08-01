A preliminary report issued in the investigation of a recent fatal plane crash west of Chadron offers additional details of the accident, indicating that there was no fire or explosion at the site and that the plane’s fuel tanks were nearly empty.
“About 3 ounces of fuel was found in the right fuel strainer assembly. About one ounce of fuel was found in the left engine driven fuel pump supply line,” the report says.
The tanks were breached upon impact with the ground, but there was no evidence of a fuel spill underneath the wreckage, the report says.
Damon Brown, 61, Sarah Brown, 68, and Duncan Brown, 25, all of California, died when the private plane they were on crashed on private property as it neared the Chadron Municipal Airport. In the days after the July 24 crash, it was believed that the family was traveling from Oshkosh, Wisc., where they had attended the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh show. The NTSB report, however, says the plane actually departed from Fond du Lac, Wisc., which is about 20 miles south of Oshkosh.
According to the report, the plane left Wisconsin around 11:20 a.m. Central Time and crashed about four hours later at 2:20 p.m. Mountain Time. Flight tracking data shows the plane traveling at 174 knots at 2:08 p.m. MT but dropping to 158 knots at 2:17 p.m. about 12 nautical miles northeast of the Chadron airport. SkyVector Aeronautical Charts shows the trip between Fond du Lac and Chadron is 641.5 miles and takes an estimated three hours and 39 minutes traveling at 174 knots.
The Browns’ plane had three seats removed and the cabin and nose baggage compartment were both filled with camping gear and other equipment, according to the NTSB. The cargo in the cabin weighed 293.6 pounds, while the cargo in the nose weighed 116 pounds. Wind speeds during the trip were 13 and 20 knots at 190 degrees, the report says.
The plane was twin-engine Beech 55 registered to Damon and Sarah Brown in Sebastopol, Calif., according to preliminary information from the FAA. The FFA preliminary incident report said the plane, a fixed-wing, multi-engine manufactured in 1965, crashed on approach in unknown circumstances. The plane crash was reported at 2:28 p.m., according to the Chadron Dispatch Center.
The NTSB report released Thursday said a witness near the terminal at the Chadron Municipal Airport saw the plane in the traffic pattern for Runway 21 as it made a left turn.
“While in the left turn, the nose suddenly dropped and the airplane descended behind the tree line,” the report says.
Alyssa Rasmussen, who lives on West Dakota Junction Road, was at home when the plane flew overhead.
"I heard the plane coming over the house and then it kind of sputtered. I thought 'oh my, they must have lost their engine.' I looked out but I couldn't see anything," she told The Chadron Record in the hours after the crash.
Investigators from the NTSB and FAA traveled to the crash site; the plane has been retained for additional examination, the report said.
Damon Brown worked at EBA Engineering in Santa Rosa, Calif., and Duncan Brown was working at an architectural firm, the Sonoma County Press Democrat reported. Sarah Brown had a background in geology and wrote mystery novels under the name Sarah Andrews. Her website notes that she graduated with a degree in geology from Colorado College and spent time working for the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver. She earned her master's degree at Colorado State University and began working in the oil fields. She had published 11 Em Hansen mystery novels at the time of her death.
NTSB records indicate there have been 13 plane crashes near Chadron dating back to 1982. There have been six fatalities in that time, including the Browns, as well as one in 2015 and two in 1987 when the G.P. Express commercial air carrier crashed.