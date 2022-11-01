Little Moon found guilty on lesser charge

Prior to the eight-man, four-woman jury being handed the case for deliberation at 1:50 p.m. Friday, it was explained there was a possible four verdicts for 20-year-old Ian “Sage” Little Moon on the first of two charges against him.

Little Moon could've been found guilty for first-or second-degree murder, or intentional or unintentional manslaughter.

After less than three hours, the jury returned a verdict of guilty for second-degree murder, a Class IB felony and a lesser charge than the Class I felony first-degree murder he initially faced. The jury also found him guilty of felony use of a deadly weapon, a Class II felony.

One of the major differences between a second-degree and first-degree murder charge is that, in the former, the act is done without pre-meditation or the provocation of a sudden quarrel.

The trial got underway last Wednesday afternoon, following a jury selection from a much larger pool than usual to find an unbiased jury. Due to the size of the pool, jury polling was moved from the courthouse to the Assumption Arena.

In his opening statement, lead prosecutor and Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner laid out the early morning incident on July 23, 2021, during which Little Moon shot and killed 72-year-old John Martinez in the home where he lived with Little Moon’s older sister Reva.

Officers responding to the incident, Warner said, were directed to the downstairs area of the home, where they found Martinez shot. Further observation, he noted, showed Martinez had been shot five times in the head. One of the children in the home, Warner said, recalled Little Moon going into Martinez’s bedroom, waking Martinez up using the barrel of the rifle, and asking where keys were prior to the shots.

Little Moon was gone when police arrived, and so the search for him began, Warner said. A vehicle reported stolen by Little Moon is found by Sheridan County deputies, and Little Moon himself is later arrested after family members he was with contacted authorities.

Lead defense counsel Todd Lancaster said there was not a lot of dispute about the facts of the case, as it was not a matter of “who done it?” Lancaster, in both his opening and closing arguments, said there is not a big mystery that Little Moon was the one who had the gun when it went off. Rather, the case is about his intent, the attorney said.

He further argued Little Moon did not intend to kill Martinez, and asked the jury to find Little Moon guilty of manslaughter for causing a death while committing a felony. Regarding the five shots to Martinez’s head, Lancaster emphasized testimony from a Nebraska State Patrol ballistics specialist that the rifle could’ve gone off due to a “bump fire.” Essentially, the movement from Little Moon nudging Martinez with the rifle barrel caused his finger to press down on the trigger and fire the first shot, which then caused the successive four shots.

Lancaster further argued that Little Moon did not shoot Martinez as the result of an argument between Reva and Martinez, and that when Little Moon was interviewed he could not recollect why he fired on Martinez.

In his closing rebuttal to Lancaster, Warner said the intent and pre-meditation was there, as Martinez retrieved the gun from his brother’s room, loaded it and took it to the basement where Martinez was sleeping.

Sentencing for Little Moon is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6, at 9:30 a.m. He faces a penalty of 20 years to life on the murder charge, and 1-50 years for the weapon charge.