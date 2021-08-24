Little Moon preliminary hearing set

Following his arraignment on Aug. 18, a Chadron teenager accused shooting and killing a man last month is scheduled for his preliminary hearing in Dawes County Court on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
Little Moon was arraigned on felony charges of first-degree murder, a Class I felony, and felony use of a deadly weapon, a Class II felony. The charges stem from his alleged shooting of 72-year-old John Martinez in the early morning hours of July 23.
He also entered his appearance on two prior Class III misdemeanors. The first is a minor in possession charge from an Oct. 8, 2020 incident. The second is a charge of failure to appear, stemming from his not showing at March 31 and April 7 appearances on the MIP charge; a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Little Moon waived his right to a speedy trial and his attorney on the two misdemeanors, Drew Pope, was allowed a six-month continuance.
Dawes County Public Defender Becca Chasek was appointed to represent Little Moon in the felony case by County Judge Russ Harford. Chasek moved for legal help, a request granted by Harford, who appointed the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy to work with Chasek. Harford had previously appointed Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner to serve with County Attorney Vance Haug on the prosecution.
Though Chasek requested a bail amount be set, as it had been denied Little Moon, Haug asked there be no bail set. Judge Harford agreed with Haug noting that, as he is charged with a Class I Felony, Little Moon faces the death penalty or life in prison, which could increase his flight risk.
Little Moon also made an attempt to flee to the Pine Ridge reservation after Martinez was shot, and he was initially picked up in Pine Ridge, S.D. after leaving Chadron in a vehicle that was reported stolen; the vehicle was found abandoned north of Rushville.
If allowed out on bail, there is a high risk Little Moon would again seek safety on the reservation, making it difficult to locate him and extradite him back to the county. Several agencies including the Chadron Police Department, Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Oglala Sioux Tribe officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation partnered in his initial capture