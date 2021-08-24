Little Moon preliminary hearing set

Following his arraignment on Aug. 18, a Chadron teenager accused shooting and killing a man last month is scheduled for his preliminary hearing in Dawes County Court on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Little Moon was arraigned on felony charges of first-degree murder, a Class I felony, and felony use of a deadly weapon, a Class II felony. The charges stem from his alleged shooting of 72-year-old John Martinez in the early morning hours of July 23.

He also entered his appearance on two prior Class III misdemeanors. The first is a minor in possession charge from an Oct. 8, 2020 incident. The second is a charge of failure to appear, stemming from his not showing at March 31 and April 7 appearances on the MIP charge; a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Little Moon waived his right to a speedy trial and his attorney on the two misdemeanors, Drew Pope, was allowed a six-month continuance.

Dawes County Public Defender Becca Chasek was appointed to represent Little Moon in the felony case by County Judge Russ Harford. Chasek moved for legal help, a request granted by Harford, who appointed the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy to work with Chasek. Harford had previously appointed Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner to serve with County Attorney Vance Haug on the prosecution.