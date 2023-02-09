Thursday morning, Ian “Sage” Little Moon was sentenced to a total 50-62 years in prison on a Class IB felony of second-degree murder and a Class II felony of felony use of a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from the July 23, 2021 shooting of 72-year-old John Martinez. Though originally charged with a Class I felony of first-degree murder, following a three-day trial in October and less than three hours deliberation, the jury found him guilty on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

The sentence on the murder charge is 40-50 years, with the weapon charge carrying a sentence of 10-12 years. The two sentences were ordered served consecutively, and Little Moon was given credit for 567 days served.

Little Moon is eligible for parole in 25 years, and mandatory discharge in 31 years, should he keep on good behavior.

The reading of the sentence by Judge Travis O’Gorman was followed by an outburst that required intervention by several law enforcement officers. Martinez’s son, Johnny, who had become highly emotional during proceedings, stood up and applauded the sentence and loudly vocalized what sounded like threats against Little Moon’s family. His actions required him to be wrestled to the ground outside the courtroom and taken into custody.

There was no information Thursday morning as to whether charges would be filed against Martinez.

Family and friends of Little Moon were also present in the courtroom, and were visibly emotional after the sentencing.