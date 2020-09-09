Loan funds available through NNDC

These funds are overseen by a committee from within NNDC and the decision to lend or not is made locally, usually within a week of receiving a complete application. Assistance is available to complete the application if needed. All information is kept strictly confidential. Eligible businesses are those that are for-profit, are not direct production agriculture, casinos or golf courses.

There is no minimum or maximum amount on loans, but certain criteria are required to be adhered to. Loans are based on total project cost and cannot be more than 50% of that cost. Also, loans are made with a general guideline of $20,000 awarded per full time equivalent job created (or retained in the case of existing businesses). Policies also require the business to provide equity in the amount of 10% down for existing businesses or 20% for new start-ups. Loans are generally made on a 10 year term, a fixed interest rate at or near prime interest rate, require some form of collateral and a complete application outlining the business or individual’s ability to repay. A full set of policies and the application can be accessed on NNDC’s website www.nndc-chadron.com. Or you can stop by the NNDC office at 337 Main St. in Chadron for an application or more information.