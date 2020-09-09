Loan funds available through NNDC

As businesses recover amidst a world-wide pandemic, assistance has been needed for those most heavily impacted. Service and hospitality businesses, and many of the region’s larger employers such as Chadron State College, Chadron Community Hospital and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have lost revenue and have had to lay off employees due to COVID-19 impacts.
The end result is all area businesses that counted on those payrolls and spending ability are hurting. Less spendable income will also have an impact on city and county budgets in the future due to decreased sales tax revenue and inability to pay property taxes.
Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) can help. NNDC has long operated a program called a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) to assist for-profit businesses needing capital to expand, retool, grow or start up their business. Recently, the City of Chadron awarded an additional $285,000 in LB840 funding to NNDC to further its ability to assist businesses in Chadron. This is in addition to approximately $365,000 of funding already in NNDC’s RLF which can be used in Sioux, Dawes or Sheridan Counties.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and NNDC is pleased to invest these funds in Northwest Nebraska to capitalize and administer an RLF that will provide loans to coronavirus-impacted businesses, entrepreneurs and any existing business who has a qualifying project,” said Deb Cottier, Executive Director of NNDC. “We want to get the word out that we have funds available for those needing financing,” she added.
These funds are overseen by a committee from within NNDC and the decision to lend or not is made locally, usually within a week of receiving a complete application. Assistance is available to complete the application if needed. All information is kept strictly confidential. Eligible businesses are those that are for-profit, are not direct production agriculture, casinos or golf courses.
There is no minimum or maximum amount on loans, but certain criteria are required to be adhered to. Loans are based on total project cost and cannot be more than 50% of that cost. Also, loans are made with a general guideline of $20,000 awarded per full time equivalent job created (or retained in the case of existing businesses). Policies also require the business to provide equity in the amount of 10% down for existing businesses or 20% for new start-ups. Loans are generally made on a 10 year term, a fixed interest rate at or near prime interest rate, require some form of collateral and a complete application outlining the business or individual’s ability to repay. A full set of policies and the application can be accessed on NNDC’s website www.nndc-chadron.com. Or you can stop by the NNDC office at 337 Main St. in Chadron for an application or more information.
