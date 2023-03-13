Those looking to try out their acting chops, or get some stage experience, can check out this year's round of auditions for the Post Playhouse.

The Playhouse is looking for locals to perform alongside professionals in the productions of "Leader of the Pack" and "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat". Available roles include Jacob in "Joseph" and featured ensemble roles in both productions.

Those auditioning should prepare a one-minute song. They may be asked to read from the scripts as well. An accompanist will be provided, but auditionees should bring sheet music in the correct key from which they will be singing.

Auditions for all local children and adults starts at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, on the second floor of Chadron State College's Memorial Hall.