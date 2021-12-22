Local church Christmas services

This holiday season is a time of giving and thankfulness. Giving gifts and making memories with family is a wonderful was to enjoy it, but it's also important to remember the religious significance. Several local churches are providing services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 702 East Ninth Street

Friday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship - Theme - "Two Words" based on Luke 2:1 - 20 - Traditional lighting of the candles during the singing of "Silent Night."

Saturday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Worship - Theme - "We Have Seen His Glory" John 1:1 – 14

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 364 Cedar Street

Friday, December 24th, 4 p.m. - Children’s Liturgy; 9 p.m. - Christmas Eve Mass

Saturday, December 25th, 9 a.m. - Christmas Day Mass

There will be no confession Saturday, December 25

First Baptist Church, 802 Chadron Avenue

Friday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. – Christmas Eve Service

There will be no Christmas Day services, but normal Sunday services will resume at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 26

Chadron Christian Church, 998 East Sixth Street

Friday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 747 Ann Street

Friday, Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m.

Grace Episcopal Church, 450 Bordeaux Street

Friday, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Chadron United Methodist Church, 847 Shelton Street

Friday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

Whitney United Methodist Church, Whitney Lake and Brown Road

Friday, Dec. 24, 7pm

Crawford United Methodist Church, Third and Elm Street

Friday, Dec. 24, 6pm

Harrison United Methodist Church, Second and Kate Street

Friday, Dec. 24, 4pm

