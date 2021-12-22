Local church Christmas services

This holiday season is a time of giving and thankfulness. Giving gifts and making memories with family is a wonderful was to enjoy it, but it's also important to remember the religious significance. Several local churches are providing services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 702 East Ninth Street
Friday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship - Theme - "Two Words" based on Luke 2:1 - 20 - Traditional lighting of the candles during the singing of "Silent Night."
Saturday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Worship - Theme - "We Have Seen His Glory" John 1:1 – 14
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 364 Cedar Street
Friday, December 24th, 4 p.m. - Children’s Liturgy; 9 p.m. - Christmas Eve Mass
Saturday, December 25th, 9 a.m. - Christmas Day Mass
There will be no confession Saturday, December 25
First Baptist Church, 802 Chadron Avenue
Friday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. – Christmas Eve Service
There will be no Christmas Day services, but normal Sunday services will resume at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 26
Chadron Christian Church, 998 East Sixth Street
Friday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 747 Ann Street
Friday, Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m.
Grace Episcopal Church, 450 Bordeaux Street
Friday, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Chadron United Methodist Church, 847 Shelton Street
Friday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.
Whitney United Methodist Church, Whitney Lake and Brown Road
Friday, Dec. 24, 7pm
Crawford United Methodist Church, Third and Elm Street
Friday, Dec. 24, 6pm
Harrison United Methodist Church, Second and Kate Street
Friday, Dec. 24, 4pm