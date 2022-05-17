Local election results favor challengers

The vote counts from last week’s primary election indicate folks are looking to get some new blood on the city councils for Chadron and Crawford.

Though the top six in the Chadron City Council race will move on to the general election in November, the incumbents on the ticket were at the bottom half of that list, with vice mayor Cheryl Welch winning 472 and mayor Mark Werner getting 415.

Taking the top spots were three challengers, with Mark Graves receiving 739, George Klein receiving 649 and Shane Shepherd receiving 500. Challenger Jason Dye landed between Welch and Werner with 429.

Candidate Teddy Hamar did not make the cut, with only 223. Though the final candidate, Melody Stacy-Sandona, announced her withdrawal from the race prior to the candidate forum in April, she did not inform the Dawes County Clerk’s office. Her name still appeared on the ballot, and she received 148 votes.

Harmar and Stacy-Sandona could still run for a two-year position created when Keith Crofutt resigned from the council. Crofutt’s resignation happened after the filing for the primary.

Though Klein was appointed to fill the remainder of Crofutt’s term this year, the high number of votes he received indicates a good chance he will get one of the three four-year seats.

The incumbents for Crawford City Council were also at the back of the pack. Ronnie Thompson received 70 votes, and Ed Kuhnel received 50, both beating out Ernest J. DeGunia Jr.’s 35 to advance to the November election. However, they were still far behind Shane Norman’s 249 votes and April Grant’s 208.

In one of the closer Dawes County races, Vic Rivera edged out Travis Nitsch 244-223 to advance to the general election, currently running unopposed.

At the state level, Jim Pillen beat out nine other candidates with 88,632 votes, to win the Republic nomination for governor. Pillen came in second for the nomination at the local level, receiving 510 votes; Charles Herbster claimed the top spot with 675. Herbster had 78,856 votes across the state.

Pillen will be going up against Democrat nominee Carol Blood, whose 82,230 votes dwarfed opponent Roy Harris’ 10,726. Blood received 309 votes in Dawes County, compared to only 59 for Harris.

In other state elections, Mike Hilgers beat Jennifer Hicks in the race for attorney general, receiving 146,264 to Hicks’ 71,527. Hilgers won in Dawes County 893-567.

John Murante will go forward in the state treasurer race, beating out Paul Anderson 117,054-89,871 across the state. Murante won 731-655 in the county.

Mike Foley beat Larry Anderson 161,739-58,531 in the state auditor race. Foley took an 837-596 win in the county.

Bob Evnen won over two opponents in the secretary of state race with 94,387 votes. Robert Borer claimed 69,682 and Rex Schroder had 52,255. Evnen had 609 votes in Dawes County, beating Schroder’s 434 and Borer’s 424.

Adrian Smith won the Republican nomination for District 3 representative, beating out Mike Calhoun 88,844-28,008. In the general election he’ll face Democrat David Else, who beat Daniel Wik 8,697-7,936 for the Democrat nomination.

At the county level, Smith won 1,275-435 against Calhoun, though Wik beat Else 170-147.

Elizabeth Tegetmeier had a strong showing as she took 33,247 votes compared to opponents Robin Stevens, who had 10,677, and Pat Moore, who had 9,128. At the county level, Tegtmeier saw 1,162 votes, Stevens had 512 and Moore had 402.

Election turnout for the primary was one of the highest for the county, with 46.6%. The general election is Nov. 8.

