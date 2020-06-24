Local families receive heritage awards

Orville passed in 1984, but his wife, Anna, managed the farm until 1989, when she gave it to her three children, Laverne and his sisters Jewel and Frances. In 1996, LaVerne and Jewel bought Frances’ shares, and in 2012 LaVerne bought Jewel’s.

Though the land included two full sections in 1943, LaVerne noted over the years various acreages have been sold and the ranch is now about 690 acres.

As for the Betson Family Farm, Ron Betson said his great-grandparents, Alfred and Augusta, first established their homestead in 1915. The couple lived in a small building and Augusta gave birth to twin boys — Collis, Ron’s grandfather, and Hollis, his great-uncle.

Collis later bought the homestead, which is where Ron’s parents, Mark and Myrna lived alongside Hollis. Ron noted Hollis lived at the homestead until he passed, and some years in military service were the only time he didn’t sleep in the same bedroom his whole life.

Hollis passed in 2004, and Mark and Myrna inherited the homestead, which Ron and Marisa bought in 2007. Ron added the size of the property is about two quarters, and his grandparents and great-uncle bought out their neighbors to add to their land over time.