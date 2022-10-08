Local film festival next week

The Trading Stories 2022 Native American Film Festival is scheduled from Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Chadron Public Library.

Prior to the main festival, there will be a events to bring awareness to human trafficking on Oct. 12. This includes a screening of the film "Fortress of Sin", an independent film made in the Nebraska Panhandle. Following the screening there will be opportunity to meet with the director.

The evening rounds out with a viewing of "Bring Hre Home", a documentary about human trafficking and the disappearance of Native American women.

The main festival begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. There is a reception at 6 p.m. with remarks from Chadron Public Library Foundation President Ann Sundberg, followed by the the little known story of the Caroline Weldon and Sitting Bull portrait, presented by Marguerite Vey-Miller and Rossella Tesch.

At 6:30 p.m. is the film "Woman Walks Ahead", the story of Caroline Weldon advocacy on behalf of Native Americans and Sitting Bull.

On Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. there is a presentation regarding Zitkala Sa, an activist, feminist, writer and musician known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin. This is followed by a presentation by historian Nancy Gillis — "Voice of Native American Women: Zitkala Sa."

At 7 p.m. musician Dan Holtz will present "Heroism on the Plains: Story Songs of Courage and Determination from Improbable People and Places".

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the last day of the festival, families are encouraged to visit the library for cartoons and crafts beginning at 10:30 a.m. Indian tacos will be served at 11:30 a.m., with more cartoons at 1:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the festival is Michael Murphy, who will perform on the Native American Flute. Murphy will play original songs, and discuss the flute and how to play it. he will also lead a session on flute making for kids.

All of the events are free and open to the public.