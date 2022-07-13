Local group Bar Flies perform for Bands

The second week of Bands on Bordeaux will see The Bar Flies take the stage on Thursday, July 14 near Railroad Park at First Street, between Bordeaux and Main.

The band’s current lineup includes Dave Hockenbary, Brian Pankonin, Pete Baumgarten and John Varga.

Hockenbary said the group hasn’t seen many shows this year, noting it’s been a slow year for various reasons.

Hockenbary and Pankonin started playing with Rick Bahr in 2008, back when it was known as “Bahr Flies.” “Over the years,” Hockenbary said, “we’ve had band member changes. When Rick decided he was going to retire from the band, we took the ‘h’ out of the name.”

As for the music style, Hockenbary said they’ve always tried to do a good mix of country, pop and rock, mixing the old with the new. “When people ask us what we are I like to say we’re a top 40 variety. We try to stay within the more popular top 40 stuff, whether it be country, pop or whatever.”

Being a well-known band, Hockenbary enjoys the fact that they always play in front of familiar faces. Playing at Bands, he said, they get to see a lot more of those faces than they do when playing at the bars.

Having a regular job and being president of the Fur Trade Days Board, Hockenbary said being able to also perform with the band takes a lot of energy, “but you don’t do it unless you love it. You have to enjoy the things you do, or you shouldn’t be doing them. If it’s not fun, you’re not doing it right.”

With the heat expected to continue, Hockenbary said the goal is to keep people’s focus on the fun rather than on how hot it is.

A regular member of the group, Kassyopea Scrader, has been busy with being a mother and being a teacher, though she still sings with The Bar Flies every now and again. Her father is bass player John Vargas.

“I think she’s planning on being there Thursday, to come hang out with us on stage and sing some harmonies,” Hockenbary said.

“We can’t wait to see everyone’s faces there.”

Bands on Bordeaux opened with the Devon Worley Band at the start of Fur Trade Days, and next week will feature Abbey Road.