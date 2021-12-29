Local nurses earn care certifications

The Chadron Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice Department recently announced Kendra O’Brien RN, Jennifer Swinney-Ruiz RN, and Ann Dockweiler RN committed to preparation and successful completion of their Hospice & Palliative Care Certification.

Nurses practicing in hospice and palliative care can take pride in their expertise and commitment to quality at the end of life. One way to validate this expertise is through certification as a nursing specialist.

The certification process through National Board for Certification of Hospice and Palliative Nurses validates

• a comprehensive review of the current body of knowledge for which the hospice and palliative nurse is accountable,

• sharpening of skills and knowledge in areas not utilized daily,

• recommitment to excellence and expertise in the area of practice,

• increased competence and confidence in practice, and

• recognition by peers and others in the field through credentialing and ongoing use of the title

They have spent many hours of preparation to be successful and we appreciate their commitment to excellence.

Chadron Community Hospital’s Hospice now has four of six registered nurses who have successfully achieved their HPNA (Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association) certification.

