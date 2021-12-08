Local officers track running suspects

On Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 1:42 p.m., Dawes County dispatchers received a call from the Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST) Department of Public Safety advising they had an officer in pursuit of a gray colored Chevrolet pickup and a subject inside the truck was suspected of being involved in a shooting days prior in South Dakota. Information was also obtained the suspect may be armed with a shotgun and the vehicle he was in may be stolen.

The dispatch center monitored the pursuit via radio, 911 calls and communication from OST Department of Public Safety. Local law enforcement was notified of the situation and set up on the east side of Chadron to assess what was happening and provide assistance if warranted.

Officers of the Chadron Police Department observed the suspect vehicle and the OST Department of Public Safety Officer enter into Chadron on Highway 20 on the east edge of town. The vehicle was able to get out of sight of the officers and no pursuit was initiated by the Chadron Police Department, due to the circumstances. A search for the gray Chevrolet was initiated in the city limits of Chadron.

While searching, a citizen called into the dispatch center advising a vehicle matching the truck had parked in their driveway on the 200 block of Cedar Street, and the male and female who had been inside ran from it. Officers arrived at the scene of the abandoned truck and began setting up a perimeter. The schools in the area were notified of the situation and possible threat so they could react appropriately with their established guidelines for school safety.

Law enforcement officers of the Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Sheriff’s Office joined in the search of the two occupants. A short while later, two suspects were located on the 100 block of Main Street, matching the description of the suspects who had left the pickup.

As a result, the Nebraska State Patrol was able to detain and place into custody one male subject, later identified as 30-year-old Isaac Roubideaux, involved in the incident. Roubideaux was charged with misdemeanor providing false information. The Chadron Police Department contacted a female suspect, identified as 21-year-old Candace Lessert, and through investigation was able to place her into custody for possession of methamphetamine, a Class IV felony.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol with this investigation.

Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein spoke highly of the involved officers. “The dispatchers did a nice job letting the officers know the information they were receiving from OST dispatch and the pursuing officer,” he said. “The officers did a nice job following agency pursuit policy and assessing what the Chadron Police Departments response would be if and when the pursuit made it to Chadron. Based on the information and the status of the pursuit by OST when they reached Chadron, no pursuit by Chadron officers was initiated due to the circumstances and risks at the time, which was appropriate given the situation.

“Officers of the Chadron Police Department, Deputies from Dawes County and Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol did a really nice job of communicating with one another and setting up a perimeter around the suspect vehicle in an attempt to locate the suspects who fled. Through the teamwork of all agencies, the suspects were caught in a relatively quick fashion and the situation was peacefully resolved, ending the arrests of both suspects on local charges.

“The cooperative effort of all agencies was seamless, which is the result of our continued cooperation with one another.”

In a separate incident, on December 2, at about 10:26 PM, officers with the Chadron Police Department contacted 42-year-old Bonny Reece of Harrison in a parking lot behind a bar in Downtown Chadron. Reece, who was believed to be intoxicated, had been attempting to drive her vehicle away from the parking lot when officers stopped her.

Officers were conducting a DUI investigation when Reece attempted to walk away from Sergeant Patrick Young and Officer Zach Klemp. Officers were able to stop Reece from walking away, however a struggle ensued resulting in Reece scratching an officer’s neck with her fingernails. Officers placed Reece under arrest for Assault on a Peace Officer, a Class IIIA Felony, DUI – 2nd Offense, a Class I Misdemeanor, Refusal of a Preliminary Breath Test, a Class V Misdemeanor, Refusal of a Chemical Test, a Class I Misdemeanor, and Obstruct a Peace Officer, a Class I Misdemeanor. An ambulance with the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department was paged at Reece’s request, but she declined to be transported to the hospital.

Reece was transported to the Dawes County Jail and was held on a bond of 10% of $10,000.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Dawes County Sherriff’s Office, and the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0