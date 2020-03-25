Local scouts celebrate World Thinking Day

Did you now that there are Girl Scouts in more than 140 countries around the world?

It has been several years since the Chadron Girl Scouts celebrated World Thinking Day. On January 31, 30 girls and leaders met at Assumption School for a sleepover and World Thinking Day ativities. They enjoyed pizza for supper before getting their passports to travel the world!

To prepare for the event the troops picked a county, researched facts about the county, prepared an informational display, picked an activity, and then the leaders made a snack from the country. At the event girls "travelled" around the world learning about each country while earning stamps for their passports. The leaders presented the information and activities so girls could enjoy each one. Countries and snacks that were provided were Italy with gelato, Australia with fairy bread, England with British scones, China with tanghulu, France with crepes, and Germany with homemade kuchen.

After the girls were done travelling around the world they enjoyed a movie and sleepover with donuts, fruit, and juice for breakfast the next morning.

Those that attended the event were Barb Bohnenkamp, Jessica Anderson, Ann McKibbon, Teena Redfern, Brook Herman, Kourtney Hawk, Amy Hawk, Nadina Kubo, Sarah Dykes, Jessica Mattmiller, Jessica Fisher, Sara Carrick, Mayzie Murdoch, Aspen Graves, Kyra Kubo, Kylie Mattmiller, Mylie Rutledge, Harper Stevens, Brylee Anderson, Emily Roberts, Norah Shield, Dakota Ornelas, Kadence Fisher, Haley Ornelas, Sidney Mattmiller, Rhaedyn Rising, Jocelynn Bohnenkamp, Erron Ashing, and Jessy Roberts.

