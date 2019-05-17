Michael Sandstrom is researching the life of Corporal William C. Herman and is looking for help telling this hero’s story as part of the Memorializing the Fallen — a teacher professional development program from National History Day®. Sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, the program takes educators on the journey of a lifetime to rediscover the history of World War I and invigorate its teaching in America’s classrooms.
By researching the story of a Silent Hero®, an American service member who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War I, program participants can be the voice of these Americans who died a century ago.
Sandstrom teaches at Chadron High School in Chadron and will deliver a eulogy for Corporal Herman at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in June. However, before he can do this, he needs help from those who may have connections to this Silent Hero. Corporal Herman was born in Palo Alto, Iowa and lived in Alliance, Nebraska.
“Herman's family owned and operated a butcher's market, the Palace Meat Market, in Alliance, Nebraska, where most of the family. In March 1919, he received his draft notice and left for training at Camp Funston, Kansas. Herman's unit took part in several operations on Western Front from August 1918 until his death on November 4,” said Sandstrom. “Throughout my research, I found a great deal of information about Herman's service, but very little surrounding the circumstances of his death. I would appreciate any information on the the circumstances surrounding his death or the Herman family before the war.”
If you have any information about Corporal William C. Herman, please contact Mr. Sandstrom at michael.sandstrom@chadronschools.net.