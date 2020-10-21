Local volunteers recognized with national awards

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Johnson said Gonzalez and Bartlett stepped up even more and said years to several volunteer requests to make sure people in the community had what they needed.

“Truly, they are gifts to our community,” Johnson said. “They’re so much fun to work with, and they take it to the next level.”

In the interest of safety, the awards will be held virtually and the public is invited to attend free of charge. Appearances at the event will include Governor Pete Ricketts and the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Dr. Tom Osborne.

Special recognition will be given to the 2020 Lifetime Achievement and the Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Awardees. The Lifetime Achievement award is the highest honor bestowed upon a Nebraska citizen for their volunteer service to the community. Rita Shipley is being honored with this award for her unyielding support and devoted service to her hometown of Ulysses, Neb.

The Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award was named in honor of founding ServeNebraska Commissioner, Jamesena Moore. The award was created in 2019 as a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of ServeNebraska. This year’s award goes to Senator Tony Vargas for his ongoing support of AmeriCorps in Nebraska and for his work in championing legislative bill 477 into law.