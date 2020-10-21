Local volunteers recognized with national awards

Frances Gonzalez and Sharon Bartlett of Chadron are among the 15 Nebraskans who will receive honors at this year’s Step Forward Awards being held on Thursday, October 29. The pair, who will receive the National Service Award, are AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers. True to the RSVP volunteer spirit they are always ready to serve their community in any way they can. They are involved in more service projects than you could count including organizing the Feed a Hungry Senior program.
Northwest Community Action Partnership Volunteer Services Director Rachel Johnson said Bartlett has been with the local RSVP program for about six years, and Gonzalez about five. They have a long list of service, Johnson said, including the Extra Helpings food pantry, Meals on Wheels, being instrumental in organizing Feed a Senior in Need — formerly Feed a Hungry Senior — being a part of the teams that serve Thursday meals at the Chadron American Legion, helping with blood drives, volunteering at the Dawes County Historical Museum, keeping the Caring and Charing program going, ringing bells for the Salvation Army and helping with diaper drives.
The RSVP program has 40 sites, Johnson noted, and these two serve at nearly all of them. She further added the purpose of AmeriCorps is to demonstrate the best of America, and they are certainly great examples. They’re positive, easy to work with and ready to help wherever needed.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Johnson said Gonzalez and Bartlett stepped up even more and said years to several volunteer requests to make sure people in the community had what they needed.
“Truly, they are gifts to our community,” Johnson said. “They’re so much fun to work with, and they take it to the next level.”
In the interest of safety, the awards will be held virtually and the public is invited to attend free of charge. Appearances at the event will include Governor Pete Ricketts and the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Dr. Tom Osborne.
Special recognition will be given to the 2020 Lifetime Achievement and the Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Awardees. The Lifetime Achievement award is the highest honor bestowed upon a Nebraska citizen for their volunteer service to the community. Rita Shipley is being honored with this award for her unyielding support and devoted service to her hometown of Ulysses, Neb.
The Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award was named in honor of founding ServeNebraska Commissioner, Jamesena Moore. The award was created in 2019 as a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of ServeNebraska. This year’s award goes to Senator Tony Vargas for his ongoing support of AmeriCorps in Nebraska and for his work in championing legislative bill 477 into law.
Due to the unprecedented challenges facing our state and country this year, four extra awards will be given in the disaster category to show due thanks to those who volunteered in response to the COVID pandemic. “We hope that the public will join us in honoring these wonderful volunteers for the outstanding service they provide for our communities. Our state truly wouldn’t be what it is without selfless people like them,” said Cathleen Plager, Executive Director. “We’re honored to be able to partner with the Governor’s office to recognize them the way they deserve.”
Additional honorees are:
•Step Forward Award: Kendra Feather of Scottsbluff, Adult Volunteer; Joseph Zhong of Omaha, Youth Volunteer Leadership; Dick Harrington of Bellevue, Veteran Volunteer; Dr. Mike Eppel of Lincoln, Senior Volunteer; and Rotary 14 of Lincoln, Volunteer Group
•Corporate Community Volunteers: BD Construction of Kearney, Small Business; and Union Bank & Trust of Lincoln, Large Business
•Disaster Volunteers: Jan tenBensel of Cambridge, Adult Disaster Volunteer; Taylor Cumblidge of Lincoln, Youth Disaster Volunteer; Dakota County Voices for Food Council of South Sioux City, Disaster Group Volunteer; Green Plains of Omaha, Corporate Disaster Volunteer; Matthew Spaustat and PPE for NE of Papillion, Disaster Innovation Volunteer
•Jamesena “Jamie” Moore Making a Difference Service Award: Senator Tony Vargas of Omaha
•Lifetime Achievement Award: Rita Shipley of Ulysses
Those who would like to help celebrate can attend the online award ceremony on October 29 at 5 p.m. Mountain Time. To register for the ceremony, visit serve.nebraska.gov/step-forward-awards
